NBA Rumors: Pistons' Aren't Eager to Trade Bojan Bogdanović; Saddiq Bey 'Gettable'

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

The Detroit Pistons reportedly have differing views on the availability of Bojan Bogdanović and Saddiq Bey on the trade market.

According to James L. Edwards III of The Athletic, the Los Angeles Lakers are one of multiple teams to have shown interest in Bogdanović, even offering a future protected first-round pick, but the Pistons seemingly want to keep him in hopes of "turning a corner" over the next year.

As for Bey, Edwards called him "gettable at the right price," although it is uncertain precisely what the Pistons would want in return. Bey has been moved into a bench role this season, with Edwards noting that Detroit prefers to utilize two true bigs in its frontcourt, leaving Bey in a tough spot since power forward is his best position.

The 33-year-old Bogdanović is in the midst of one of the most productive seasons of his nine-year NBA career, averaging a career-high 21.0 points per game in 28 contests.

Bogdanović is also averaging 3.6 rebounds, 2.6 three-pointers made and 2.4 assists while shooting a career-best 50.8 percent from the field and 43.7 percent from beyond the arc.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina-born star is in his first season with the Pistons after spending the previous three seasons as a member of the Utah Jazz, and he signed a two-year, $39.03 million contract extension in October, keeping him in the fold until 2025, provided Detroit doesn't trade him.

While the Pistons are trending toward their fourth consecutive season out of the playoffs with a 7-22 record, there is reason for hope in the near future because of some of the young talent the team possesses.

Guard Cade Cunningham, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft, is chief among that talent, although he is out for the remainder of the 2022-23 season with a shin injury, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

That could compel the Pistons to sell leading up to the Feb. 9 trade deadline, but moving the team's leading scorer in Bogdanović would adversely impact Detroit's ability to compete for a playoff spot next season and beyond.

It is perhaps more likely that the Pistons can live without the 23-year-old Bey, who has taken a step back in his third NBA season.

The 2020 first-round pick out of Villanova set new career highs across the board last season with averages of 16.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.6 three-pointers made, plus he started all 82 games.

Bey has started just 17 of the 25 games he has appeared in this season, and his averages have dropped to 14.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.6 three-pointers made.

He is actually shooting better from the field than he did last season at 40.2 percent, but his three-point conversion rate of 29.9 percent is a career low.

Bey remains a key player, as he is fourth on the team in minutes per game, but even younger players like Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart are perhaps a bigger part of the Pistons' core moving forward.

If that is the case, it isn't outside the realm of possibility that Detroit could attempt to move Bey for some draft picks and bring in pieces who better fit the lineup the Pistons are attempting to construct.