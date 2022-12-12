WWE Rumors: William Regal Agrees to Contract to Return in Backstage Role

Marc Pfitzenreuter/Getty Images

WWE is reportedly reuniting with one of its longtime personalities.

Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp confirmed Monday a report from PWInsider that William Regal has agreed to terms to rejoin the company in a backstage role. The 54-year-old had spent the past nine months with All Elite Wrestling.

AEW CEO Tony Khan said during a media call last Wednesday that Regal had requested his release from the company because he wanted to return to WWE so he can work with his son, WWE NXT performer Charlie Dempsey.

Prior to joining AEW in March, Regal had held various roles for WWE over the course of two decades. When his in-ring career came to an end in 2013, he became the on-screen general manager for WWE NXT as well as a trainer at the WWE Performance Center. He was eventually given the title of Director of Talent Development and Head of Global Recruiting. WWE released him from his contract on Jan. 5, 2022.

As a member of AEW, Regal acted as a manager of the Blackpool Combat Club, which consisted of Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli. Regal had real-life history with Danielson and Moxley stemming from their time together in WWE.

Regal's return to WWE is a major addition to the company's creative team. He had a hand in the direction of the acclaimed "Black and Gold" era of WWE NXT, so fans should be excited to have him back working behind the scenes to develop future superstars.

