NBA Rumors: Suns, Rockets, Bucks Discussed 3-Team Trade Involving Jae Crowder

Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images

The Milwaukee Bucks remain in discussion to acquire Jae Crowder from the Phoenix Suns, with Shams Charania of The Athletic reporting one potential three-way trade involving the Houston Rockets.

"Multiple league sources said the Suns recently engaged in three-team talks that would have sent Crowder to Milwaukee, four Bucks second-round draft picks along with players to Houston, and Eric Gordon and/or Kenyon Martin Jr. to Phoenix," Charania reported.

The Rockets have held up the trade because they are seeking at least a first-round pick for either Gordon or Martin. Gordon has also generated interest in other trades, while Houston doesn't want to deal Martin unless it gets a "very good first-rounder" in return.

Martin, a second-round pick in 2020, has emerged as a valuable part of the Rockets rotation while averaging 10.7 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. The 21-year-old is under contract through 2023-24 and could be a key part of the team's young core alongside Jalen Green, Kevin Porter Jr. and others.

Gordon could be more expendable as a 33-year-old with a nonguaranteed contract worth $20.9 million next season. The veteran is averaging 12.2 points per game, which would be a career low, although his experience could make him a useful contributor in the right location.

The Suns could certainly use the scoring depth after dealing with significant injuries this season. The 16-11 squad has its sights on a title and would benefit from adding a quality outside scorer with 55 career playoff games on his resume.

Milwaukee, meanwhile, has been engaging in discussions about Crowder since the start of the regular season, per Charania.

Crowder has not appeared in a game for Phoenix this season after a mutual agreement to find a deal, but the 32-year-old's two-way ability could provide a boost to the Bucks' rotation. The forward averaged 9.4 points and 5.3 rebounds in 67 starts for the Suns last year.

There is still plenty of interest in Crowder around the league. Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus listed the Bucks, Atlanta Hawks and Golden State Warriors as being among his suitors. The Dallas Mavericks have also discussed a potential deal, per Sean Deveney of Heavy.com.