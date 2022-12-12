Lakers Rumors: Bojan Bogdanović, Cam Reddish, Evan Fournier Targeted in Trades

Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly are "prioritizing shooting in their conversations with teams" ahead of the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, with a keen eye toward Detroit Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanović and the New York Knicks' wing pair of Cam Reddish and Evan Fournier.

According to Charania's report, the Lakers have "discussed packages including salaries and a protected first-round pick" for Bogdanović and are "among roughly a dozen teams to inquire about him, offering first- or second-rounders." However, Charania added that the Pistons "have expressed to rival teams a significant reluctance about moving" Bogdanović.

The Lakers seem content, at least for the time being, with Russell Westbrook in the sixth-man role. The 34-year-old point guard has played well coming off the bench and is averaging 14.4 points, 7.6 assists and 5.6 rebounds per game while shooting 40.5 percent from the field and 29.2 percent from three.

In his three games as a starter this season, Westbrook averaged 10.3 points per game and shot 28.9 percent from the field. The change has done him—and the Lakers—good.

Still, the Lakers find themselves just 11-15 on the year as they continue to recover from a dreadful 2-10 start. One way to surge would be to add more shooting around LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Bogdanović would help. The 33-year-old is averaging a career-high 21 points per game this season and is shooting an impressive 43.7 percent from deep. His ability to stretch the floor would open up far more spacing for James to drive to the basket or for Davis to work out of the post.

Reddish, 23, wouldn't be that level of offensive upgrade—he's averaging 8.4 points per game this season and is shooting only 30.4 percent from three—but he would give the Lakers a young and athletic two-way wing, which is always a valuable archetype of player.

The 30-year-old Fournier is a more natural scorer than his younger Knicks counterpart, even though his production this year (6.9 PPG, 33 percent from three) has fallen well below his career averages (14.2 PPG, 38 percent from three).

Fournier has been a starter for most of his career, but he's been asked to come off the bench in roughly half of his appearances this season, which has perhaps been a difficult adjustment for him to make.

Of all of the players listed, Bogdanović would provide the most obvious solution for the Lakers' needs. However, the Pistons don't seem particularly inclined to let him go at this juncture.