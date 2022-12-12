X

    AP College Basketball Poll 2022: Complete Week 6 Men's Rankings Released

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVDecember 12, 2022

    Alabama forward Brandon Miller (24) drives on Houston guard Terrance Arceneaux (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
    AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox

    Purdue is the new No. 1 team in the Associated Press poll after a chaotic week of men's college basketball.

    Houston and Texas each suffered their first losses of the year, knocking off the top two teams from last week. It left Virginia, Purdue and Connecticut all as legitimate options to put on top of the Week 6 rankings.

    Voters decided on the Boilers, marking the third different No. 1 team for the 2022-23 season. Purdue received 27 first-place votes for a narrow edge over Virginia (19) and UConn (15). Tennessee also received one first-place vote.

    Here is the full Top 25 this week.

    AP Poll

    1. Purdue

    2. Virginia

    3. UConn

    4. Alabama

    5. Houston

    6. Tennessee

    7. Texas

    8. Kansas

    9. Arizona

    10. Arkansas

    11. Baylor

    12. Duke

    13. Kentucky

    14. Indiana

    15. Gonzaga

    16. UCLA

    17. Mississippi State

    18. Illinois

    19. Auburn

    20. Maryland

    21. TCU

    22. Wisconsin

    23. Ohio State

    24. Virginia Tech

    25. Miami (Florida)

    Alabama has earned a reputation as a giant killer already this season, knocking off then-No. 1 North Carolina last month before pulling off a 71-65 upset over Houston on Saturday.

    Houston led by as many as 15 points, but the Crimson Tide fought their way back with a balanced effort and some key momentum-swinging plays.

    Alabama Men's Basketball @AlabamaMBB

    𝐉𝐁 𝐒𝐋𝐀𝐌𝐌𝐀 𝐉𝐀𝐌𝐀<br><br>📺: <a href="https://t.co/HG8bKRQ90q">https://t.co/HG8bKRQ90q</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RollTide?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RollTide</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BlueCollarBasketball?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BlueCollarBasketball</a> <a href="https://t.co/PxN5N2YZBg">pic.twitter.com/PxN5N2YZBg</a>

    It put the 8-1 squad in rare territory this season:

    SEC Network @SECNetwork

    The Crimson Tide knocked off ANOTHER No. 1 team 👀 <a href="https://twitter.com/AlabamaMBB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AlabamaMBB</a> <a href="https://t.co/KH4Ywa8QFP">pic.twitter.com/KH4Ywa8QFP</a>

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    No. 8 Alabama pulled off the 15-point comeback to hand No. 1 Houston its first loss of the season.<br><br>It's Alabama's 2nd win over an AP No. 1 this season. They join 1965-66 Duke as the only teams in the AP Poll era with multiple wins vs AP No. 1 teams prior to the new year. <a href="https://t.co/lSHBu1voIK">pic.twitter.com/lSHBu1voIK</a>

    Alabama surged up four spots to No. 4 in the latest poll, while Houston is now down to fifth.

    UConn, the only team to beat Alabama this year, is No. 3 after convincing victories over Florida and Long Island University.

    Texas dropped from No. 2 to No. 7 after suffering an overtime loss to Illinois at Madison Square Garden. Terrence Shannon Jr. was a star in the extra session to help the Illini clinch the upset:

    B/R Hoops @brhoops

    Terrence Shannon Jr. took over in the second half and OT to lead Illinois to a huge win over Texas at MSG 🔥 <a href="https://twitter.com/Sn1per_T?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Sn1per_T</a> <a href="https://t.co/OiL1Se8r9L">pic.twitter.com/OiL1Se8r9L</a>

    It was a high point of a strange week for Illinois, which also lost to Maryland and Penn State to start 0-2 in the Big Ten.

    Purdue has also had some problems early in conference play, barely escaping with a 65-62 overtime win against Nebraska. The squad is still 10-0 and a clear top contender in both the conference and nationally.

    Virginia remains undefeated at 8-0 after a 55-50 win over James Madison, once again showing the grit needed to pull out a tough victory. There are now only seven teams in Division I without a loss this season, including three in the Mountain West.

    Tennessee (9-1) has bounced back from an early-season loss to win eight in a row, including a hard-fought victory over Maryland to climb one spot to No. 6 in the latest poll.

    There should be even more movement after next week's games, with Saturday's slate featuring Virginia at home against Houston, Gonzaga against Alabama and Kansas versus Indiana.

