Ranking the Top 5 Babyfaces and Heels in WWE and AEW Right Now

0 of 5

Photo credit: WWE.com

A compelling protagonist and a convincing antagonist are integral to competent storytelling. Pro wrestling is no different because the best heels and babyfaces can strengthen an ongoing plot or bolster an intriguing matchup.

The in-ring action and theatrics are a large part of the appeal, but engaging characters keep many fans hooked. For example, Stone Cold Steve Austin and Mr. McMahon's ongoing rivalry was the most memorable angle during The Attitude Era.

Viewers want to believe in the conflict between good vs. evil or something more relatable like a rebel taking on the establishment. You wanted to see McMahon get his comeuppance. So, it was cathartic to watch Austin humiliate his boss and give many of us a chance to live vicariously through him.

This dynamic is at the heart of so many iconic feuds, and it has helped create countless stars. These are the top five babyfaces and heels in WWE and All Elite Wrestling right now.