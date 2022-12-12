Anthony Davis 'On Another Planet' as LeBron James, Lakers Defeat Pistons

Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers closed out their six-game road trip with a 124-117 win over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, and it took another herculean performance by star big man Anthony Davis to earn the victory.

Davis finished with 34 points, 15 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and a block to help Los Angeles snap a three-game losing streak and improve to 11-15. Lakers star LeBron James recorded a team-high 35 points.

In his last five games, Davis has crossed the 30-point mark four times. The only anomaly is when he was forced to exit last Tuesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers because of an illness after playing just a single quarter.

NBA Twitter showed love to Davis after another impressive performance, as the 29-year-old is performing at a level that has many believing he's one of the best players in the league:

The Lakers have had trouble maintaining momentum this season, as the team's roster still has some holes. However, having Davis in the lineup at full strength gives Los Angeles a superstar who can be the best player on the court each time he steps on it.

Davis and the Lakers will look to keep the momentum going when they return to action on Tuesday at home against the Boston Celtics, who have the best record in the NBA at 21-6.