    Anthony Davis 'On Another Planet' as LeBron James, Lakers Defeat Pistons

    Doric SamDecember 12, 2022

    DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 11: Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers high-fives teammate LeBron James #6 during the game against the Detroit Pistons on December 11, 2022 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Los Angeles Lakers closed out their six-game road trip with a 124-117 win over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, and it took another herculean performance by star big man Anthony Davis to earn the victory.

    Davis finished with 34 points, 15 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and a block to help Los Angeles snap a three-game losing streak and improve to 11-15. Lakers star LeBron James recorded a team-high 35 points.

    In his last five games, Davis has crossed the 30-point mark four times. The only anomaly is when he was forced to exit last Tuesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers because of an illness after playing just a single quarter.

    NBA Twitter showed love to Davis after another impressive performance, as the 29-year-old is performing at a level that has many believing he's one of the best players in the league:

    Bryan Kennedy @BKennedyTV

    Anthony Davis is on another planet right now.

    James L. Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

    AD is ridiculous. Pistons keep getting it within 3 and then Davis scores.

    Laker Central @LakerCentral365

    Meanwhile, Anthony Davis still playing like the best player in the NBA.

    🦉 Lakers Vino @VinoUncorked

    That was one of the best plays I've seen Anthony Davis make out of a double team while being a <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Laker?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Laker</a>.<br><br>Hope his growth in taking double teams continues in this trajectory 🤞

    StatMuse @statmuse

    Lakers duo today:<br><br>LeBron — AD — <br>35 PTS 34 PTS<br>5 REB 15 REB<br><br>Both averaging more points and rebounds than their championship season. <a href="https://t.co/olSVYN1RlE">pic.twitter.com/olSVYN1RlE</a>

    Colb @___Colb___

    LeBron James and Anthony Davis are both playing at an extremely high level, and the Lakers won't make a trade to make sure their performances don't go to waste.

    Kyle Goon @kylegoon

    Don't think AD will catch Bojan's 22 points but he's got 17 points of his own in this third quarter.

    NBA Muse @NBAMuse24

    LeBron James and Anthony Davis combined for 69 Points!! <a href="https://t.co/mIuqP5uSQE">pic.twitter.com/mIuqP5uSQE</a>

    🏆LakersGuru🏆 @GuruLakers

    Gorgeous pass to AD man I love AD &amp; Bron not having to work hard for buckets

    Letting Go @ProvideContext

    What AD has been doing to double teams has been nothing short of incredible. He turned his biggest weakness into just another strength. Wow.

    (Raquel) KB💜💛 @SOULbeautifulme

    When the Lakers give the ball to AD they score …. But then they just suddenly stop going to AD &amp; think they can shoot. It's so frustrating cause it's so easy but the Lakers make it hard

    LAKERFANATICS @LAKERFANATICS

    AD has another double-double.

    🏆LakersGuru🏆 @GuruLakers

    Anthony Davis is now at least an average passer out of double teams<br><br>This is no longer a weakness in his game

    The Lakers have had trouble maintaining momentum this season, as the team's roster still has some holes. However, having Davis in the lineup at full strength gives Los Angeles a superstar who can be the best player on the court each time he steps on it.

    Davis and the Lakers will look to keep the momentum going when they return to action on Tuesday at home against the Boston Celtics, who have the best record in the NBA at 21-6.

