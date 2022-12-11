Shawn Michaels Discusses New Day's WWE Future After Winning NXT Tag Team Titles

Photo credit should read AMER HILABI/AFP via Getty Images

Shawn Michaels is hoping The New Day's reign as NXT tag team champions proves to be a major boost for the brand.

Michaels spoke to reporters after Saturday's NXT Deadline event, saying he's hopeful Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston will feature the championships on SmackDown and be part of the brand's next premium live event.

"As best that I understand it right now, The New Day is still a part of SmackDown, so our titles should definitely be represented. That crossover that we had in the last several months is going to continue," Michaels said.

"... I absolutely have to think about selling those tickets in Charlotte [for Vengeance Day] and finding out what we can do to best help that. At this point right now, I can't say that I know that New Day is going to be a part of that, but I can promise you I'm going to do everything I can to make sure that they are because that's something that's going to be beneficial in making that premium live event in Charlotte something special."

The New Day defeated Pretty Deadly at Deadline in what became a record-setting performance for Kofi Kingston. The former WWE champion is now a 15-time tag champion, breaking a record he shared with Booker T.

The surprising move to NXT is a welcome change for the New Day, which had largely been spinning its wheels for months. A classic title match against The Usos aside, Woods and Kingston have largely been relegated outside the top of the tag team picture while remaining one of the most over acts in the company.

It's unclear when or if Big E will return to WWE programming, but it would be fun to see the former NXT champion make an appearance with Woods and Kingston now plying their trade in Orlando.

