Warriors Rumors: Bob Myers, Steve Kerr Contract Extensions Discussed by GSW

The Golden State Warriors are exploring new contracts for head coach Steve Kerr and general manager Bob Myers.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Warriors have "broached the concept" of an extension with Kerr.

Myers, whose current deal is set to expire after this season, and the Warriors have had talks about a new contract, but they "appear to be on hiatus" right now.

