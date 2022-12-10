World Cup Results 2022: Quarterfinal Scores; Semifinal Bracket and Odds

Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

The most successful underdog in FIFA World Cup history and the reigning champion completed the semifinal field in Qatar with wins on Saturday.

Morocco pulled off yet another upset by taking down Portugal 1-0. The Atlas Lions now have clean sheets against Portugal, Spain, Croatia and Belgium at the World Cup.

The first African side to reach the World Cup semifinals will face France on Wednesday after the French took care of England 2-1.

France and Croatia are both back in the final four, like they were in 2018 with England and Belgium.

The France-Morocco winner will face the Croatia-Argentina winner in the final on Dec. 17.

Morocco 1, Portugal 0

Morocco continued its remarkable run in Qatar by playing the exact same way it has for the entire tournament.

The Atlas Lions put in another incredible defensive shift and took advantage of one mistake to finish off Portugal.

Morocco had 27 percent of the possession and conceded 12 shots to Portugal, with only three on goal.

But Portugal was ineffective with its chances, even when Cristiano Ronaldo entered in the 51st minute.

Morocco netted the only goal of the contest in the 42nd minute, when Youssef En-Nesyri leaped over everyone else in the box and scored on a header.

Portugal failed to do much with its chances in the final third. Ronaldo had one chance in the 91st minute, but that shot went right at Bono in net.

France 2, England 1

France took the lead in the first half through a terrific strike by Aurélien Tchouameni.

The Real Madrid midfielder blasted the long-distance shot perfectly into the bottom left corner past a diving Jordan Pickford.

England did not provide a response until the 54th minute. Harry Kane scorched a penalty into the left side of the net after Bukayo Saka was fouled in the box.

France provided an answer to that goal through Olivier Giroud in the 78th minute. Giroud connected with an Antoine Griezmann cross to beat Pickford.

Griezmann produced an assist on both French goals. The Atlético Madrid forward had an assist in the quarterfinals and semifinals of the 2018 World Cup before scoring once and assisting twice in the final.

England received a golden opportunity to level again in the 84th minute, when Mason Mount was shouldered by Theo Hernández.

Kane could not recreate the same penalty magic again, as his shot soared over Tottenham teammate Hugo Lloris in goal.

England was unable to produce another chance as opportunistic as the second penalty in the closing stages of the second half.

France is now through to the semifinals once again at the World Cup. Only Morocco stands in the way of Les Bleus' chance to repeat as World Cup winner.

Semifinal Schedule and Odds

Croatia vs. Argentina (Tuesday, 2 pm ET, Fox)

Morocco vs. France (Wednesday, 2 pm ET, Fox)

90-Minute Money Line

Croatia (+425; bet $100 to win $425)

Argentina (-130; bet $130 to win $100)

Morocco (+650)

France (-190)

To Advance to Final

Croatia (+205)

Argentina (-255)

Morocco (+275)

France (-360)

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

