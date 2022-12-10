Malik Beasley Calls out Rudy Gobert for 'Disrespectful' Late Layup in T-Wolves' Win

AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

Malik Beasley took exception to Rudy Gobert taking an easy layup in the final seconds of Friday's game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Utah Jazz.

Speaking to reporters after the Timberwolves' 118-108 win, Beasley called Gobert's decision in that moment "disrespectful."

"Unwritten rule of basketball and I told him that," Beasley added.

There was a brief scrum on the court after the buzzer sounded, with Beasley having to be separated from Gobert.

With time winding down in the game and Minnesota holding a 116-108 lead, Gobert was standing under the basket and called for the ball. Kyle Anderson passed it to him, and he took the easy points.

There was no one around Gobert and the shot clock was off.

This was his first game back in Utah since being traded to the Timberwolves in July. He had a dominant performance with 22 points and 13 rebounds in 37 minutes.

Gobert has always been a polarizing player in the NBA. He is a three-time All-Star and three-time Defensive Player of the Year winner, but there are elements to how he plays that have rubbed some people the wrong way.

There were rumors about tension between Gobert and Donovan Mitchell when they played together in Utah. He was also ejected from a game last week for tripping Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kenrich Williams.

Perhaps Gobert's desire to send a message to the Jazz front office that traded him compelled him to take the points.