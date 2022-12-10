Knicks' Immanuel Quickley on Trade Rumors: 'I Love New York'

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley is hoping to remain with the team despite recent trade rumors.

"I love being in New York," Quickley said after Friday's win over the Charlotte Hornets, per Zach Braziller of the New York Post.

Fred Katz of The Athletic recently reported the Knicks have already started discussing trades with teams amid their 13-13 start to the year. Quickley has reportedly been among the most common players discussed, along with Evan Fournier, Derrick Rose and Cam Reddish.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium first reported the Knicks' interest in discussing Quickley and Rose in trades last month while hoping to "sort out the team's glut at the guard position."

Quickley has been productive off the bench this season, averaging 10.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 26 appearances. Even without a single start this year, he ranks fourth on the team in total minutes played (601).

The 23-year-old could remain in this role while helping the team compete for a playoff spot. The squad is up to eighth place in the Eastern Conference after three straight wins, creating less urgency to sell assets.

Quickley remains under contract through 2023-24 and would be a restricted free agent the following offseason without a new deal. It could keep him in New York for an extended stretch as long as both sides remain happy.

On the other hand, the guard is eligible for an extension this summer and could command a high cost if he continues to produce on both ends of the court. The Knicks also clearly want to get Quentin Grimes and Miles McBride some extra playing time, and trading Quickley could remove the logjam in the backcourt.

The Knicks could remain patient in evaluating a deal before the Feb. 9 trade deadline.