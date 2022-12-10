2022 Men's World Cup: Winners and Losers of the Quarterfinals

3 of 5

PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images

We've nodded towards it a couple of times in this piece already, but smart tactical decisions are now playing a bigger part in these tight knockout games.

Lionel Scaloni switched Argentina to a 3-5-2 that transformed into five at the back to neutralise the Netherlands' biggest threats. It worked brilliantly. Denzel Dumfries was constantly hounded by Marcos Acuña, who eventually put him on to the backfoot and won the penalty that Lionel Messi converted for Argentina's second.

On the opposite side, flying wing-back Nahuel Molina skipped beyond the Netherlands' defence to score the opener. He was allowed greater freedom because of Scaloni's implementation of an extra centre-back.

Nicolás Otamendi, Cristian Romero and Lisandro Martínez must be a horror trio to face; they are all willing to throw their weight about and stop opponents by any means possible. They suffocated Cody Gakpo and Memphis Depay without much trouble at all, forcing Louis van Gaal into a tactical switch of his own.

LvG's decision to throw on the big men is likely seen as primitive by many, but it so nearly got the job done. Wout Weghorst's double sent the game to extra time, the second of which will be remembered for a long time. Netherlands' free-kick routine, which saw a deft pass land at Weghorst's feet rather than a shot on goal, is one of the moments of the tournament.

Van Gaal's side were finally taking advantage of Argentina's relatively short backline. They exploited the one area that provided a clear route to goal. And with extra time earned, they just stopped. If you let it go to the lottery of penalties, you must deal with the consequences. Argentina were the rightful winners, but tactically, the game was fascinating from start to finish.

Just as we saw with Croatia's win over Brazil, managers who are willing to influence games at this stage make a lasting difference. Both Tite and Van Gaal left it too late and were beaten by smarter, pluckier coaching.