LeBron James, Lakers Blasted by NBA Twitter for Poor OT Shooting in Loss vs. 76ers

The Los Angeles Lakers fell to the Philadelphia 76ers 133-122 in overtime on Friday night at Wells Fargo Center, dropping to 10-15 on the season.

Anthony Davis had a solid outing, finishing with 31 points, 12 rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 36 minutes. However, LeBron James, who returned from a one-game absence due to an ankle injury, struggled.

James finished with 23 points, four rebounds, six assists and two steals in 43 minutes. He made 9-of-22 shots from the floor and 1-of-8 shots from deep.

While James' performance was underwhelming, the entire team struggled to get anything going in overtime, scoring just two points in OT after Davis tied it at 120 with a free throw late in the fourth quarter.

James has been dealing with an ankle injury since a Dec. 2 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. He played the next two games before sitting out Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors because of the ailment.

If the Lakers are going to improve this season, it's going to have to start with James staying healthy, though that could be a tough ask at this point, especially considering he appeared in just 56 games last season due to a number of injuries.