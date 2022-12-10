No. 25 Ohio State's Game-Winning 3 vs. Rutgers Shouldn't Have Counted, Big Ten Says

Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

The No. 25 Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the unranked Rutgers Scarlet Knights 67-66 on Thursday night on a three-point buzzer-beater by Tanner Holden.

However, the Big Ten announced Friday that Holden's three-pointer shouldn't have counted, per NCAA.com's Andy Katz.

The Big Ten said in a statement:

"During regulation play, an OSU student-athlete passed the ball to a teammate who had drifted out of bounds and returned to the court to complete the game-winning shot. The action of stepping out of bounds and being the first player to touch the ball after returning inbounds constituted a violation of NCAA Rule 9, Section 3, Article 1. The play should have been stopped, and the ball ruled dead.

"The officiating crew that was on the court is one of the best in the country, but unfortunately missed the call. The Big Ten Conference takes officiating very seriously and has addressed the matter with both member institutions and the officiating crew. Additionally, the conference will be providing added education and rule reinforcement to our basketball officials."

