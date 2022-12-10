It's Time for The Usos to Lose, Bray Wyatt-LA Knight Heats Up, More WWE and AEW Takes

0 of 4

WWE

The Friday night block of wrestling may not have been designed to set up NXT Deadline and ROH Final Battle this weekend, but both shows did a little work to advertise those events.

The New Day will battle Pretty Deadly for the NXT tag titles, but they first had to team up with Ricochet to take on Imperium before the high flyer clashes with Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship.

We also saw The Usos in action against Sheamus and Butch, and LA Knight continued his feud with Bray Wyatt despite the latter not appearing on the show directly.

Over on Rampage, we saw some great action, but the usual four-match setup is beginning to wear thin.