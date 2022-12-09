Woj: 76ers' Tyrese Maxey Should Return from Foot Injury Before Christmas

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey is expected to return from his foot injury before Christmas, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday on NBA Today.

Wojnarowski reported on Nov. 19 that Maxey would miss at least three to four weeks with a fracture in his left foot suffered in a Nov. 18 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Maxey suffered the injury when he landed awkwardly on his foot while being fouled. He went on to take his two free throws but exited the game after that and did not return.

On Wednesday, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers provided an update, noting that the 22-year-old still has some work to do in order to return to the court. He said, via Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire:

"Today he ran. Still not jumping though which is a concern, but today he ran. He did not sprint, but he did run up and down the floor. He's not been able to do that. I guess the only concerning thing is he's not been able to jump yet so that would mean he's a ways away, to say the least."

If Maxey returns closer to the longer side of his three-to-four week timeline, he could be back sometime around Dec. 17. The Sixers will face the Golden State Warriors on Dec. 16 before facing the Toronto Raptors three days later.

Maxey's injury was a tough blow to the 76ers. With the Kentucky product sidelined, the team has gone 4-5, including a three-game losing streak that began with a loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Nov. 30.

However, Philadelphia struggled even with Maxey in the lineup, going 8-7 to begin the year.

He was having best season, averaging 22.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.4 assists in 15 games while shooting 46.2 percent from the floor and 42.2 percent from deep.

The eighth-place 76ers (12-12) will need Maxey healthy if they hope to better their position in a tough Eastern Conference. That said, they aren't too far from contending for fourth place in the East, which is owned by the 14-12 Brooklyn Nets.