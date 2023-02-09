Knicks, Trail Blazers' Updated Rosters, Draft Picks After Josh Hart, Cam Reddish Deal

AP Photo/Nick Wass

The New York Knicks have acquired wing Josh Hart from the Portland Trail Blazers for wing Cam Reddish, Ryan Arcidiacono, Svi Mykhailiuk and a lottery-protected 2023 first-round pick, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

If the pick is not conveyed in 2023, then the draft selection will turn into four second-round picks, per Wojnarowski.

Here's a look at how the Knicks' and Blazers' rosters and draft picks shake out after the move. Rosters via HoopsHype, and draft picks are via RealGM.

Knicks Roster

Starting Lineup

PG Jalen Brunson, SG RJ Barrett, SF Josh Hart, PF Julius Randle, C Jericho Sims

Bench

G Derrick Rose, G Immanuel Quickley, G Miles McBride, G/F Quentin Grimes, G/F Evan Fournier, F Obi Toppin, C Isaiah Hartenstein

Currently Out Due to Injury

C Mitchell Robinson

Knicks' 2023 Draft Picks

The Knicks entered Wednesday with their own first-round pick plus three protected first-round picks: one from the Dallas Mavericks (top-10 protected from the Kristaps Porziņģis trade), one from the Detroit Pistons (top-18 protected) and one from the Washington Wizards (top-14 protected).

The 14 teams who don't make the playoffs enter the lottery (barring trades, of course). The last-place Pistons aren't making the playoffs, so that choice won't be realized. The Wizards are on the outside looking into the play-in tournament picture by mere percentage points right now, so that pick is on the cusp of being realized.

The Mavericks are in the middle of a massive Western Conference mess, but they still sit sixth in the league. Chances are that pick comes to fruition.

It's unclear, however, which pick the Knicks sent to the Blazers.

The Knicks do not have a second-round pick.

Blazers Roster

Starting Lineup

PG Damian Lillard, SG Anfernee Simons, SF Nassir Little, PF Jerami Grant, C Drew Eubanks

Bench

G Gary Payton II, G Ryan Arcidiacono, G Shaedon Sharpe, G Keon Johnson, F Cam Reddish, F Svi Mykhailiuk, F Jabari Walker, F Greg Brown, C Trendon Watford

Currently Out Due to Injury

F Justise Winslow, C Jusuf Nurkić

Blazers' Draft Picks

The Trail Blazers' first-round pick will go to the Chicago Bulls if it falls outside the lottery. As of now, the Blazers entered Wednesday with a 26-28 record, tied for 11th in the Western Conference.

They may have a to-be-determined lottery-protected first-round draft pick for 2023. We do know that the Blazers' best-case scenario with the pick is the No. 15 slot, just outside the lottery.

They do not have a second-round pick.

Final Notes

The centerpiece for this deal is Hart, who reunites with his old Villanova teammate Jalen Brunson, who was clearly happy to hear the trade news.

Hart figures to slide into the starting lineup at the wing alongside RJ Barrett. That would move Quentin Grimes to the bench.

For the season, Hart is averaging 9.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists.