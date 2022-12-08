Hawks Rumors: Dejounte Murray Expected to Miss 2 Weeks with Ankle Injury

AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

Atlanta Hawks star guard Dejounte Murray is potentially facing two weeks on the sidelines because of a left ankle sprain, according to Shams Charania and Sam Amick of The Athletic.

That will leave the Hawks further short-handed, with John Collins (ankle) and De'Andre Hunter (hip) also dealing with injuries.

Murray, 26, went to Atlanta last offseason in a trade that sent Danilo Gallinari, the Hawks' first-round picks in 2025 and 2027, the Charlotte Hornets' 2023 protected first-rounder and pick-swap rights in 2026 to the San Antonio Spurs.

The returns have been positive for Atlanta. Murray is averaging 20.8 points, 6.2 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game while shooting 45.2 percent from the field and 36.6 percent from three.

Only Trae Young is averaging more points (27.2) and assists (9.5) per game on the team, giving the Hawks a complementary backcourt as Murray takes some of the playmaking and defensive pressure off Young.

The Hawks have had an adjustment period nonetheless, going just 13-12, good for fifth in the deep Eastern Conference.

Bogdan Bogdanović's season debut last week should provide a boost, however, especially given the team's injury status.

But even while other drama persists in Atlanta—from the potential for a fallout between Young and head coach Nate McMillan after last week's conflict, to the latest round of rumors that Collins may be on the trade block, yet again—Murray and Young have settled in well next to each other.

That's important for the team's long-term success, though Murray's absence will make the next two weeks an uphill climb for these Hawks. Bogdanović likely will return to the starting lineup, while both Justin and Aaron Holiday should see a bump in minutes.