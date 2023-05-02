X

    Suns' Chris Paul Out for Game 2 vs. Nuggets After Suffering Groin Injury

    Scott Polacek, May 2, 2023

    PHOENIX, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 07: Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns looks on during the first half of the NBA game against the Boston Celtics at Footprint Center on December 07, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona.
    Christian Petersen/Getty Images

    The Phoenix Suns ruled point guard Chris Paul out for the rest of Game 2 of their second-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets because of left groin tightness.

    The future Hall of Famer missed 14 games earlier in the season because of a heel issue and hasn't appeared in more than 70 games since the 2015-16 campaign.

    He is one of the best players of his generation with a resume that includes 11 All-NBA selections, six steals titles, five assist titles, nine All-Defensive nods, a Rookie of the Year, 12 All-Star Game selections and a spot on the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team.

    Paul averaged 13.9 points, 8.9 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game behind 44.0 percent shooting from the field and 37.5 percent shooting from deep this season.

    While the veteran leader is likely needed if the Suns are going to win the championship, they can rely on Devin Booker to carry the offense and Cameron Payne to see more time if Paul is further sidelined following this setback.

