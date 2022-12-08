Cam Reddish Denies Knicks Trade Rumors, Says He Hasn't Requested Deal out of NY

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

The New York Knicks may eventually trade Cam Reddish, but it is not because he has asked for such a move.

"I haven't requested any trades," he said, per Peter Botte of the New York Post. "I have not. Y'all seem to know more than me, for real. I don't know what y'all talking about, but I haven't requested no trade, nothing like that."

The comments come after Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reported the Knicks were working with Reddish's representatives to find a trade after he was taken out of the rotation.

Reddish and Derrick Rose were not in the rotation during New York's win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday and Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday.

Head coach Tom Thibodeau seemingly prefers Quentin Grimes in the backcourt, and the second-year playmaker responded with 23 points, four rebounds, two blocks and two assists during the win over Atlanta.

"I'm not sure [why]," Reddish said when asked to discuss being out of the rotation. "I'm not the one to ask. I'm not really sure to be honest with you. I was doing what I could to the best of my ability on both sides of the floor. I'm gonna say it again, all of the other stuff is out of my control.

"My role, all that stuff, isn't necessarily up to me. I'm just coming in and doing what I'm told to do. … I'll roll with what Coach say, and that's that."

New York acquired Reddish from the Hawks in a trade during the 2021-22 campaign. He has appeared in 35 total games for the team with averages of 7.4 points, 1.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game.

The Duke product has never lived up to the expectations that came with being the No. 10 overall pick of the 2019 NBA draft, but he is still just 23 years old and could benefit from a change of scenery given the way his time with the Knicks has unfolded.

He is set for restricted free agency after this season, so that change of scenery may come relatively soon even if it isn't because of a trade.