NBA Rumors: Bulls' Zach LaVine 'Certainly Isn't' on Trade Market amid Knicks Buzz

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

The New York Knicks may have to wait if they want to explore a potential trade for Zach LaVine.

During a discussion on what New York may do to maximize its roster this season, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Chicago Bulls guard "certainly isn't now" available but suggested perhaps he will be ahead of the trade deadline.

LaVine was brought up in the context of the Knicks perhaps regretting that they were unable to land Donovan Mitchell in a trade this past offseason.

Julius Randle, RJ Barrett and Jalen Brunson make up a formidable trio, but New York likely doesn't have the star power to realistically challenge the top teams in the Eastern Conference come playoff time.

And the postseason is anything but a guarantee considering it is 12-13 and in ninth place in the early Eastern Conference standings.

That is better than the Bulls, though, who are 10-14 and in 12th place as one of the most disappointing teams in the league. Chicago made the playoffs last season and has some star power with LaVine and DeMar DeRozan, but things have not clicked to this point.

It also doesn't help that Lonzo Ball is yet to play this season with a knee injury.

Perhaps the losing will continue to a point that the Bulls decide their best option is to look ahead to the future and move on from their current core. That could mean trading DeRozan, LaVine or both, and the Knicks are one potential landing spot.

The UCLA product was an All-Star in each of the past two seasons and is averaging 22.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game behind 42.2 percent shooting from the field and 36.2 percent shooting from deep in 2022-23.

While LaVine is known for his electrifying dunks, he can also hit from the outside and attack the lane to either score or set up his teammates.

Chicago surely hopes to make a run with plenty of time remaining in the season if it is not looking to move LaVine, but it will eventually have to turn things around if that is the path it chooses.

Otherwise, it may make more sense to trade some of the core.