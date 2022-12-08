Knicks Fans Rip Trae Young's Shooting Woes vs. NY as Hawks Lose Sans Dejounte Murray

AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

Wednesday evening couldn't have gone much worse for Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks, who fell 113-89 to the host New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Dejounte Murray departed after four minutes with a left ankle sprain and did not return. Atlanta looked lost without him on both ends and notably made just 6-of-36 three-pointers,

Bogdan Bogdanovic missed all 10 of his attempts from beyond the arc. Young made 9-of-20 field goals but missed all four of his three-pointers. That marked the first time all season he did not hit at least one three-pointer in a game.

On a night where Young wore "King of Broadway" sneakers during pregame warmups, the Hawks star was anything but en route to a minus-26 performance. He sat the entire fourth quarter with the game well out of hand.

Meanwhile, the Knicks were led by Julius Randle and his 34 points, 17 rebounds and five assists. Quentin Grimes added 23 points, including 5-of-7 three-pointers.

This has not been a good year for Young, who is posting career-worst marks from the field and the three-point line. His three-point percentage has dipped below 30 percent.

The talented superstar has seen much better days, especially at the Garden, where he led the Hawks to a first-round playoff victory over New York in 2021 and simultaneously became one of the Knicks fanbase's most hated villains.

But the Knicks crushed the Hawks on this day, and Twitter criticized Young's performance.

Young and the 13-12 Hawks have now lost five of their last seven games. They'll stay in New York to take on the Brooklyn Nets Friday evening.