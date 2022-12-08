X

    Knicks Fans Rip Trae Young's Shooting Woes vs. NY as Hawks Lose Sans Dejounte Murray

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIDecember 8, 2022

    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) goes to the basket against New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
    AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

    Wednesday evening couldn't have gone much worse for Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks, who fell 113-89 to the host New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

    Dejounte Murray departed after four minutes with a left ankle sprain and did not return. Atlanta looked lost without him on both ends and notably made just 6-of-36 three-pointers,

    Bogdan Bogdanovic missed all 10 of his attempts from beyond the arc. Young made 9-of-20 field goals but missed all four of his three-pointers. That marked the first time all season he did not hit at least one three-pointer in a game.

    On a night where Young wore "King of Broadway" sneakers during pregame warmups, the Hawks star was anything but en route to a minus-26 performance. He sat the entire fourth quarter with the game well out of hand.

    Meanwhile, the Knicks were led by Julius Randle and his 34 points, 17 rebounds and five assists. Quentin Grimes added 23 points, including 5-of-7 three-pointers.

    This has not been a good year for Young, who is posting career-worst marks from the field and the three-point line. His three-point percentage has dipped below 30 percent.

    The talented superstar has seen much better days, especially at the Garden, where he led the Hawks to a first-round playoff victory over New York in 2021 and simultaneously became one of the Knicks fanbase's most hated villains.

    But the Knicks crushed the Hawks on this day, and Twitter criticized Young's performance.

    Card Chase-opoly on FB @BrooklynCappers

    What happened to <a href="https://twitter.com/TheTraeYoung?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheTraeYoung</a>?When he doesnt have the ball all he ever does is stand by half court. How does that help your team when you dont even shoot 30% from 3 😂😂

    jay greeson @jgreesontfp

    Can't wait for the next wave of Trae Young apologists.<br><br>Have at it folks.

    Brett Hanfling @Brett_Hanfling

    Trae Young and Bogdan Bogdanovic are 0-14 from 3 😬<br><br>Is that bad?

    BetOnline.ag @betonline_ag

    Trae Young's shoes say "King of Broadway"<br><br>The Hawks currently trail by 25. <a href="https://t.co/3EdmSFxVNz">pic.twitter.com/3EdmSFxVNz</a>

    James Nasrulhaq Bond @nasruLs

    There's this dislike on Trae Young, there's confidence and there's cocky. Trae is cocky and he's wearing shoes stating 'King of Broadway' your team's down 23 to the Knicks. You're not that guy….

    Luka @nikeshoesbots

    trae young is wayyy too cocky

    Julian Garcia @terpsu

    it's crazy how bad trae young has regressed this year

    Xavier Moreland @XavierMoreland2

    Trae Young is a ball hog and a cry baby. He doesn't play any defense and is a selfish player. He really thinks he can beat a team by himself. The Hawks will not go far with his play as of lately.

    Sterling Brown, MS @SleepyHeadBrown

    TAKE TRAE YOUNG OUT THE GAME.

    Henry Ettinger @Henry_Ettinger

    Trae Young's defense is what Dads think of nba defense. Dude actually puts in zero effort for like straight possessions at a time

    Daman Rangoola @damanr

    Trae Young is shooting his highest volume ever in his career (21.6 FGA) and lowest FG% (40.8%). Pretty inexcusable after the Hawks made the move to add Dejounte

    HBTFD @ItsNotFirenze

    Trae Young is broken. I see this <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/hawks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#hawks</a> team slipping into a deep slump without Dejounte.

    Knicks Memes @KnicksMemes

    Quentin Grimes is a better shooter than Trae Young <a href="https://t.co/QyUiwbH0CH">pic.twitter.com/QyUiwbH0CH</a>

    grubby @grubbyfella

    kings dont lose games and shoot 9/20 <a href="https://twitter.com/TheTraeYoung?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheTraeYoung</a>

    KnicksMuse @KnicksMuse

    Trae Young was warming up in Knicks-colored sneakers with "King of Broadway" written on them.<br><br>After tonight, he's is now 8-12 vs the Knicks in his career (including playoffs) <a href="https://t.co/T3QcEmi7DJ">pic.twitter.com/T3QcEmi7DJ</a>

    Young and the 13-12 Hawks have now lost five of their last seven games. They'll stay in New York to take on the Brooklyn Nets Friday evening.

