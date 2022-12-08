Heisman Watch 2022: Examining Odds and Highlights for Finalists

0 of 4

In college football, there's no award more prestigious or more coveted than the Heisman Trophy.

So, yes, winning it is kind of a big deal.

That's why there's so much attention and hype leading up to the ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 10, in New York, which will crown the consensus best player in all of college football.

This year, the finalists are, in no particular order, Caleb Williams (USC), C.J. Stroud (Ohio State), Max Duggan (TCU) and Stetson Bennett IV (Georgia).

All four players have had sensational seasons for their respective teams and, not surprisingly, all but one will be suiting up for the College Football Playoff semifinals.

The odds are no longer up on DraftKings Sportsbook because a favorite has emerged, and it will be interesting to see if that prophecy comes to fruition and how that affects what order the rest of the finalists will finish in.

