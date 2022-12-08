Report: Alabama Assistant Charles Kelly to be Deion Sanders' DC at Colorado

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

Alabama associate defensive coordinator and safeties coach Charles Kelly will join Colorado head coach Deion Sanders' staff as the Buffaloes' next defensive coordinator, per Brian Howell of BuffZone.

ESPN's Chris Low confirmed the news on the 55-year-old Kelly, who has coached at Alabama for the past four seasons. He notably worked as a defensive coordinator at Florida State under then-head coach Jimbo Fisher from 2014 to 2017. In between, he served as Tennessee's special teams coordinator and safeties coach.

Kelly also served as a defensive coordinator for Jacksonville State, Henderson State, Nicholls State and Georgia Tech throughout his career.

ESPN's Pete Thamel previously reported that Sanders hired Kent State head coach Sean Lewis to be Colorado's offensive coordinator.

Sanders, a Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive back and returner who also played professional baseball, just led Jackson State to a 27-5 record over three seasons. The 12-0 Tigers won the SWAC, which gave them their second straight Celebration Bowl berth.

Sanders, Lewis and Kelly have a lot of work to do at Colorado, which has posted its fifth losing season in the past six years capped by an 1-11 mark this year.