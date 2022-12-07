Knicks Trade Rumors: Cam Reddish's Reps Working with NYK to Find Deal Before Deadline

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Cam Reddish's time with the New York Knicks may be coming to an end.

Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reported the Knicks are working with Reddish's representatives to find a potential destination in a trade. It has reached this point because the Duke product is no longer a part of the team's rotation.

"It's not just on Cam, it's on our team," head coach Tom Thibodeau said. "What gives our team the best chance? And so I'd say those are coaching decisions; to decide to go from a 10-man rotation to nine because you feel like it [gives] the team the best chance to succeed. That's why you do it. You always have to put the team first. So there's a lot of sacrifices that need to be made by a team. But we're always going to put what we feel is best for the team first."

There was a time when Reddish seemed well on his way to becoming an impact player in the NBA.

The Atlanta Hawks selected him with the No. 10 overall pick of the 2019 NBA draft, and he averaged 10.7 points per game across his first two seasons.

However, Atlanta traded him to the Knicks during the 2021-22 campaign. The Knicks sent Kevin Knox II and a 2022 first-round pick for Reddish, Solomon Hill and a 2025 second-round pick.

In hindsight, the Knicks likely wouldn't trade a first-round pick for someone who is no longer in their rotation, but they might be able recoup some value by sending the 23-year-old elsewhere.

Reddish has appeared in 20 games this season with eight starts and is averaging 8.4 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists. He is shooting only 30.4 percent from three-point range, which is a concern if teams hoped he could take advantage of space his teammates create and hit from the outside.

Perhaps a change of scenery will help Reddish rediscover the form that helped him become a first-round pick, because he is a nonfactor at this point for the Knicks.