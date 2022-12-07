Megan Rapinoe, Sue Bird Announce Launch of Production Company 'A Touch More'

Taylor Hill/WireImage

Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe are launching a production company with the hope of providing a larger platform to underrepresented communities.

The couple revealed the launch of the production company A Touch More during an interview with Angelique Jackson of Variety.

"As athletes, we know how powerful our platforms are and the impact we can have on the world," Bird and Rapinoe said in a statement. "A Touch More is a manifestation of our values, and our desire to bring to the surface stories of those who shape and move culture forward. We're incredibly excited for some of the projects we have in the works and can’t wait to share more about this next chapter."

Jackson noted they said they are launching the company to "'bring a touch more understanding, connection, entertainment and conversation to the evolving media landscape' by amplifying narratives around identity, activism and underrepresented communities, including LGBTQ people, POC and women."

Using their voices for positive change is nothing new for Bird and Rapinoe.

Bird was among the WNBA players who wore messages on their jerseys and warm-ups supporting Black Lives Matter while playing inside the WNBA bubble in 2020, while Rapinoe has been at the forefront of the fight for equal pay in women's soccer.

They are also among the best athletes in the history of their respective sports.

Rapinoe has won two World Cups and an Olympic gold medal, while Bird is a five-time Olympic gold medalist and four-time WNBA champion.