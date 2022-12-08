Knicks Trade Targets with 2023 Trade Deadline 2 Months Away

0 of 3

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

While there's still two months remaining before the 2022-23 NBA trade deadline, the New York Knicks are already nearing a crossroads.

They've spent much of the campaign hovering around .500. If they don't get in a groove soon, they could have some uncomfortable conversations about whether buying or selling is the right strategy to apply to trade season.



For now, though, the 'Bockers seem more likely to buy than sell, so let's identify three potential targets worth pursuing.

