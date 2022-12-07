X

    Lakers' LeBron James Calls Donovan Mitchell 'Special' After SG Scores 43 in Cavs' Win

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVDecember 7, 2022

    Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives past Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis, left, and forward LeBron James during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

    LeBron James was among the many impressed by Donovan Mitchell in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 116-102 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

    "He's Mitchell," James told reporters after the game. "He's a special kid."

    The story entering the game was LeBron's return to Cleveland, where he spent 11 of his 20 NBA seasons, but Mitchell stole the show with 43 points on 17-of-27 shooting, adding six rebounds, five assists and four steals.

    Mitchell has thrived in his first season with the Cavaliers, ranking seventh in the NBA with an average of 29 points per game while emerging as a legitimate MVP candidate. On one of the biggest stages of the year, he scored a season-high and left his opponent in awe.

    James scored 21 points with 17 rebounds in the loss, although he couldn't overcome Anthony Davis missing most of the game because of an illness.

