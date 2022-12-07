X

    NBA Twitter Loves Donovan Mitchell's Brilliance in Cavs' Win vs. LeBron James, Lakers

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVDecember 7, 2022

    CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 6: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers dribbles the ball during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers on December 6, 2022 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images)
    David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images

    LeBron James may be the franchise icon for the Cleveland Cavaliers, but he played second fiddle to the current star Tuesday.

    Donovan Mitchell went into absolute takeover mode in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and led the Cavs to a commanding 116-102 victory over James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

    Cleveland was up just two at the start of the fourth quarter, but Mitchell poured in 17 points in the final period alone with a combination of three-pointers, drives into the lane and transition opportunities, which left no doubt about the outcome by the end.

    Social media had nothing but praise for the three-time All-Star as he drew MVP chants from the crowd and dropped 43 points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    "Go home. Go the f--k home."<br><br>Spida talking his talk after the big three 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/NZ7JU2sEz5">pic.twitter.com/NZ7JU2sEz5</a>

    Ben Axelrod @BenAxelrod

    The beauty of Donovan Mitchell is these are the games he shows up for most. This spring is going to be fun.

    Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

    RT if you enjoy <a href="https://twitter.com/spidadmitchell?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@spidadmitchell</a> being on your favorite basketball team 🤗 <a href="https://t.co/DpsYT6GCap">pic.twitter.com/DpsYT6GCap</a>

    Colb @___Colb___

    Games like this are why the Cavs traded for Donovan Mitchell.

    Football Chopz @Pchopz_

    Donovan Mitchell, superstar.

    Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

    DONOVAN MITCHELL.<br><br>ARE YOU SERIOUS?!!?!?!

    Nick Pedone @NickPedone12

    There’s a new King in Cleveland and his name is Donovan Mitchell. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LetEmKnow?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LetEmKnow</a>

    Mack Perry @DevaronPerry

    Donovan Mitchell gone mess around and win the MVP

    Jason Lloyd @ByJasonLloyd

    Donovan Mitchell doing in front of LeBron what LeBron used to do in this arena is really something.

    Beau Bishop @BeauBishop

    Donovan Mitchell having this night sharing a court with LeBron feels like a pretty big thing.

    Nick Pedone @NickPedone12

    On the night where LeBron returned to Cleveland, Donovan Mitchell was the best player on the floor. <br><br>&amp; it wasn’t really close. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LetEmKnow?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LetEmKnow</a>

    Sam Amico @AmicoHoops

    For first time in hoops history, Cavs have swept season series vs LeBron James. Just second home win over LeBron too. Donovan Mitchell with Cavs career-high 43 pts. It’s a new day in Cleveland.

    Abby Mueller @abby_mueller_

    tonight felt different <br><br>Donovan Mitchell has had incredible games, but this one felt different. a real passing of the torch. he could feel it too

    From the Lakers' perspective, the loss snapped a three-game winning streak and dropped their record to 10-13 overall. They have played better of late in large part because Anthony Davis entered Tuesday's game with 10 straight double-doubles and averages of 34.2 points, 15.4 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game during that stretch.

    However, he went to the locker room in the first quarter and was ruled out for the remainder of the contest with flu-like symptoms.

    That left the Purple and Gold fighting an uphill battle the rest of the way. James did what he could with a double-double of 21 points and 17 rebounds, while Thomas Bryant played well in Davis' place with 19 points and nine boards.

    Still, they had no answer for Mitchell in crunch time as the Cavaliers improved to 16-9 overall and an impressive 11-1 at home.

    The Lakers will look to turn things around Wednesday as they continue their road trip against the Toronto Raptors, but it remains to be seen whether Davis will take the court. Mitchell and the Cavaliers remain at home to face the Sacramento Kings on Friday.

