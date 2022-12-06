X

    NFL Rumors: Execs Don't Expect Kliff Kingsbury to Return as Cardinals HC in 2023

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVDecember 6, 2022

    GLENDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 27: Head coach Kliff Kingsbury of the Arizona Cardinals walks off the field after a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
    Christian Petersen/Getty Images

    Kliff Kingsbury's time as the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals may be coming to an end.

    Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post reported executives around the league "are anticipating" that the NFC West team will move in a different direction before next season. He noted it is still up in the air if general manager Steve Keim will also be fired.

