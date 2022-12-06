NFL Rumors: Execs Don't Expect Kliff Kingsbury to Return as Cardinals HC in 2023

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Kliff Kingsbury's time as the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals may be coming to an end.

Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post reported executives around the league "are anticipating" that the NFC West team will move in a different direction before next season. He noted it is still up in the air if general manager Steve Keim will also be fired.

