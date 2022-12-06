X

    Eagles' A.J. Brown: T-Shirt Wasn't Trolling Jon Robinson for Being Fired as Titans GM

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVDecember 6, 2022

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 04: A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts after a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans at Lincoln Financial Field on December 4, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
    Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown insisted he wasn't trolling former Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson with a tweet, even though it wasn't a stretch to make that connection.

    Brown, who scored two touchdowns in Sunday's win over his former team, tweeted a link to a shirt on his website and captioned it "Swole Batman AKA The Terminator."

    The terminator part drew attention since the Titans announced Tuesday that they fired Robinson shortly after the loss to Brown's Eagles. However, the wide receiver explained he was not making fun of the situation and provided more context:

    AJ Brown @1kalwaysopen_

    I will never kick another man while he’s down. The shirts was made few days ago. My eye has been red for two weeks now. That’s not who I am.

