Spain's Shocking World Cup Exit Leaves Fans in Disbelief, Full of Praise for Morocco

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Spain was knocked out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on penalties by Morocco on Tuesday in Qatar.

Spain had two of its penalties saved by Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou.

The loss marked the third time in a row penalties eliminated La Roja at a major tournament.

Spain controlled the match with an overwhelming edge in possession, but it was unable to find the finishing touch in the final third.

Morocco became the fourth-ever African team to secure a spot in the quarterfinals of the World Cup.

Morocco still has not conceded a goal awarded to an opposing player. Its only concession in group play was on an own goal against Canada.

Morocco moves on as the only underdog left in the tournament. It will face the Portugal-Switzerland winner in the quarterfinals on Saturday.