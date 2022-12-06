X

    Spain's Shocking World Cup Exit Leaves Fans in Disbelief, Full of Praise for Morocco

    Joe TanseyDecember 6, 2022

    AL RAYYAN, QATAR - DECEMBER 06: Abdelhamid Sabiri of Morocco celebrates in the penalty shoot out during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Morocco and Spain at Education City Stadium on December 06, 2022 in Al Rayyan, Qatar. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
    Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

    Spain was knocked out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on penalties by Morocco on Tuesday in Qatar.

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    HAKIMI WINS IT FOR MOROCCO <br><br>MOROCCO IS MOVING ON 🇲🇦 <a href="https://t.co/zlA17MUgJa">pic.twitter.com/zlA17MUgJa</a>

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    THEY DID IT‼️<br><br>MOROCCO IS MOVING ON TO THE QUARTERFINALS 🇲🇦 <a href="https://t.co/htO3d7QxPU">pic.twitter.com/htO3d7QxPU</a>

    CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo

    It had to be Achraf Hakimi 🇲🇦<br><br>✅ Born in Madrid<br>✅Graduated from Real Madrid's academy<br>✅Decided to represent his parental country, Morocco <br>✅Scores a panenka to knock Spain out of the World Cup <a href="https://t.co/jjsGTzj4Th">pic.twitter.com/jjsGTzj4Th</a>

    Spain had two of its penalties saved by Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou.

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    SAVED BY BONO<br><br>Morocco: ✅✅<br>Spain: ❌❌ <a href="https://t.co/lIjFeutThe">pic.twitter.com/lIjFeutThe</a>

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    BONO DOES IT AGAIN<br><br>Morocco: ✅✅❌<br>Spain: ❌❌❌ <a href="https://t.co/9KS4EQuIwG">pic.twitter.com/9KS4EQuIwG</a>

    ESPN FC @ESPNFC

    Morocco celebrated their Round of 16 win against Spain by tossing their GK in the air ❤️<br><br>He saved all three penalties from Spain! 👏 <a href="https://t.co/EhU3cva02g">pic.twitter.com/EhU3cva02g</a>

    The loss marked the third time in a row penalties eliminated La Roja at a major tournament.

    Gareth Wheeler @GarethWheeler

    Spain lose in penalties again. 3rd straight major tournament they lose a penalty shootout.<br><br>2018 World Cup: Rnd 16 to Russia<br>2020 EURO: Semi-final to Italy<br>2022 World Cup: Rnd 16 to Morocco<br><br>12 different penalty takers over that span. 7 misses. Nightmare.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ESP?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ESP</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MARESP?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MARESP</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/qatar2022?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#qatar2022</a>

    Squawka @Squawka

    ◎ 5-4 vs Belgium (1986)<br>◉ 3-2 vs Ireland (2002)<br>◎ 5-3 vs South Korea (2002)<br>◎ 4-3 vs Russia (2018)<br>◎ 3-0 vs Morocco (2022)<br><br>Spain have now lost four World Cup penalty shootouts, more than any other nation. 😮 <a href="https://t.co/vMJGvouNOq">pic.twitter.com/vMJGvouNOq</a>

    ESPN UK @ESPNUK

    Luis Enrique told his Spain side to practice 1,000 penalties before the World Cup.<br><br>They scored zero in their shootout with Morocco 🤐 <a href="https://t.co/v5ohTgF00n">pic.twitter.com/v5ohTgF00n</a>

    Spain controlled the match with an overwhelming edge in possession, but it was unable to find the finishing touch in the final third.

    Duncan Alexander @oilysailor

    Spain won 7-0 then averaged 1356 passes per goal in their next three games

    John Muller @johnspacemuller

    Spain completing 100% of their passes to Morocco’s goalkeeper

    Taylor Twellman @TaylorTwellman

    Spain vs Russia. 2018<br><br>Spain vs Morocco. 2022<br><br>As if it was deja vu all over again.

    Keith Healy @keefkong

    Morocco played for that &amp; got what they deserved! Fair play 👏🏻<br><br>Spain bore me tbh so I’m glad they’re out… <br><br>Pass pass pass nothing <br>Pass pass pass pass <br>Pass pass pass nothing <br>Pass pass pass pass <br>Pass pass pass nothing <br>Pass pass pass pass <br>🥱🥱🥱<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWorldCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWorldCup</a>

    williams deadly oar @OarDeadly

    Spain out and only themselves to blame, it’s alright having the ball all the time but there has to be some sort of end product, so many times they got in behind on the wing just to turn back and start the passing again in front of the Moroccan defence or even shoot FFS

    Morocco became the fourth-ever African team to secure a spot in the quarterfinals of the World Cup.

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MAR?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MAR</a> Morocco eliminates <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ESP?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ESP</a> Spain on penalties to reach its first <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWorldCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWorldCup</a> Quarterfinals.<br><br>Morocco is the 4th African team to reach the FIFA WC Quarterfinals and 1st since Ghana in 2010. <a href="https://t.co/mm6YPsXprQ">pic.twitter.com/mm6YPsXprQ</a>

    ESPN FC @ESPNFC

    Morocco have conceded just ONE goal through 4 World Cup matches and are now headed to their FIRST EVER World Cup quarterfinal 🇲🇦<br><br>They drew Croatia and defeated both Belgium and Spain in the process 😮<br><br>What an incredible story 👏 <a href="https://t.co/KPIKwEBX0J">pic.twitter.com/KPIKwEBX0J</a>

    Tim Vickery @Tim_Vickery

    I really don't consider that an upset. Entirely predictable. Of all the last 16 opponents - France and Brazil included - Morocco was the worst possible match up for Spain

    Michael Cox @Zonal_Marking

    World Cup knockout shocks (let's say nations outside the 10ish pre-WC favourites eliminating one of them) don’t happen often. Spain probably the victim of the last 3: South Korea 2002, Russia 2018, Morocco 2022. All on penalties. The first two were hosts, Morocco feel like hosts.

    Football Daily @footballdaily

    LOOK AT WHAT IT 𝐌𝐄𝐀𝐍𝐒. 😍<br><br>An African side WILL be in the final eight of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. 🇲🇦<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWorldCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWorldCup</a> <a href="https://t.co/OpoV0uX1Df">pic.twitter.com/OpoV0uX1Df</a>

    Jamie Kemble @JamieKemble

    Huge credit to Morocco, though. Insane commitment to the block. Let Spain play themselves into a coma knowing they wouldn't wake up in time for penalties.

    ishan shapoo @ShapooIshan

    Well done Morocco. They beat favourites Spain to advance to the quarter-finals.<br>Here they celebrate by doing the sajda shukr (prostration of gratification).<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWorldCup2022?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWorldCup2022</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Spain?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Spain</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MoroccovsSpain?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MoroccovsSpain</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Morocco?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Morocco</a> <a href="https://t.co/rKwT6OoXdE">pic.twitter.com/rKwT6OoXdE</a>

    Morocco still has not conceded a goal awarded to an opposing player. Its only concession in group play was on an own goal against Canada.

    Morocco moves on as the only underdog left in the tournament. It will face the Portugal-Switzerland winner in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

