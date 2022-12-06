Spain's Shocking World Cup Exit Leaves Fans in Disbelief, Full of Praise for Morocco

Spain's Shocking World Cup Exit Leaves Fans in Disbelief, Full of Praise for MoroccoDecember 6, 2022
Spain was knocked out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on penalties by Morocco on Tuesday in Qatar.
It had to be Achraf Hakimi 🇲🇦<br><br>✅ Born in Madrid<br>✅Graduated from Real Madrid's academy<br>✅Decided to represent his parental country, Morocco <br>✅Scores a panenka to knock Spain out of the World Cup <a href="https://t.co/jjsGTzj4Th">pic.twitter.com/jjsGTzj4Th</a>
Spain had two of its penalties saved by Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou.
The loss marked the third time in a row penalties eliminated La Roja at a major tournament.
Spain lose in penalties again. 3rd straight major tournament they lose a penalty shootout.<br><br>2018 World Cup: Rnd 16 to Russia<br>2020 EURO: Semi-final to Italy<br>2022 World Cup: Rnd 16 to Morocco<br><br>12 different penalty takers over that span. 7 misses. Nightmare.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ESP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ESP</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MARESP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MARESP</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/qatar2022?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#qatar2022</a>
◎ 5-4 vs Belgium (1986)<br>◉ 3-2 vs Ireland (2002)<br>◎ 5-3 vs South Korea (2002)<br>◎ 4-3 vs Russia (2018)<br>◎ 3-0 vs Morocco (2022)<br><br>Spain have now lost four World Cup penalty shootouts, more than any other nation. 😮 <a href="https://t.co/vMJGvouNOq">pic.twitter.com/vMJGvouNOq</a>
Spain controlled the match with an overwhelming edge in possession, but it was unable to find the finishing touch in the final third.
Morocco played for that & got what they deserved! Fair play 👏🏻<br><br>Spain bore me tbh so I’m glad they’re out… <br><br>Pass pass pass nothing <br>Pass pass pass pass <br>Pass pass pass nothing <br>Pass pass pass pass <br>Pass pass pass nothing <br>Pass pass pass pass <br>🥱🥱🥱<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWorldCup?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWorldCup</a>
Morocco became the fourth-ever African team to secure a spot in the quarterfinals of the World Cup.
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MAR?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MAR</a> Morocco eliminates <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ESP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ESP</a> Spain on penalties to reach its first <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWorldCup?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWorldCup</a> Quarterfinals.<br><br>Morocco is the 4th African team to reach the FIFA WC Quarterfinals and 1st since Ghana in 2010. <a href="https://t.co/mm6YPsXprQ">pic.twitter.com/mm6YPsXprQ</a>
Morocco have conceded just ONE goal through 4 World Cup matches and are now headed to their FIRST EVER World Cup quarterfinal 🇲🇦<br><br>They drew Croatia and defeated both Belgium and Spain in the process 😮<br><br>What an incredible story 👏 <a href="https://t.co/KPIKwEBX0J">pic.twitter.com/KPIKwEBX0J</a>
World Cup knockout shocks (let's say nations outside the 10ish pre-WC favourites eliminating one of them) don’t happen often. Spain probably the victim of the last 3: South Korea 2002, Russia 2018, Morocco 2022. All on penalties. The first two were hosts, Morocco feel like hosts.
LOOK AT WHAT IT 𝐌𝐄𝐀𝐍𝐒. 😍<br><br>An African side WILL be in the final eight of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. 🇲🇦<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWorldCup?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWorldCup</a> <a href="https://t.co/OpoV0uX1Df">pic.twitter.com/OpoV0uX1Df</a>
Well done Morocco. They beat favourites Spain to advance to the quarter-finals.<br>Here they celebrate by doing the sajda shukr (prostration of gratification).<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWorldCup2022?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWorldCup2022</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Spain?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Spain</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MoroccovsSpain?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MoroccovsSpain</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Morocco?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Morocco</a> <a href="https://t.co/rKwT6OoXdE">pic.twitter.com/rKwT6OoXdE</a>
Morocco still has not conceded a goal awarded to an opposing player. Its only concession in group play was on an own goal against Canada.
Morocco moves on as the only underdog left in the tournament. It will face the Portugal-Switzerland winner in the quarterfinals on Saturday.