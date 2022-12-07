Lakers' LeBron James Won't Play vs. TOR Due to Injury; Anthony Davis Out With Illness

G Fiume/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers will be without stars LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (illness) for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium..

James has been bothered by an ankle injury since Friday, and while he has played in the past two games, he will sit out the second contest of a back-to-back. Davis, meanwhile, left Tuesday's 116-102 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers with an illness after logging just eight minutes.

Having to play without James and Davis will be a huge blow to a Los Angeles squad that has won eight of its last 11 games.

In 17 games this season, James has averaged 25.8 points, 9.1 rebounds and 6.4 assists despite battling injuries early this season.

Davis has stepped up in a major way during the four-time NBA champion's periodic absences, putting up MVP-caliber numbers that have allowed him to rejoin the conversation among the game's best players.

Davis has averaged 27.3 points and 12.3 rebounds in 21 appearances this season.

After an ugly start to the 2022-23 season, the Lakers sit at 10-13. While they still have some work to do to get back into the playoff picture, they had finally started to gain some momentum in recent weeks.