    Luka Doncic's 'Usage Is Just Way Too High,' Says Mavericks HC Jason Kidd

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVDecember 6, 2022

    DALLAS, TEXAS - DECEMBER 05: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts on the court during a game against the Phoenix Suns at American Airlines Center on December 05, 2022 in Dallas, Texas.
    Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

    Luka Doncic is carrying a Herculean load every night for the Dallas Mavericks, but coach Jason Kidd is worried about the long-term sustainability of his workload.

    “For 82 games, it’s no way that he can play at this level, the usage is just way too high,” Kidd told Yahoo Sports' Vincent Goodwill. “No one can. You know, the things that we ask him to do on the offensive end and then asked him to defend on the other end. It’s a lot.”

