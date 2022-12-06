Kenny Omega Defends Seth Rollins; Matt Hardy Talks Final Match; Sami Zayn Praises MJF

Stuart Ramson/Invision for 2K/AP Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe and All Elite Wrestling.

Omega Dismisses Criticism of Rollins

Kenny Omega and Seth Rollins may be in rival wrestling companies, but that doesn't stop Omega from having respect for all Rollins has accomplished during his career.

Former WWE and WCW creative writer Vince Russo made waves this week by questioning if Rollins should be a WWE Hall of Famer one day. Russo called Rollins a "good little hand" and wondered "what is special" about him.

Omega responded to Russo's quote on Twitter, calling Rollins a "very deserving" future Hall of Famer:

There is essentially no question that Rollins will be in the Hall of Fame one day, as he is among the most accomplished and popular Superstars of his era.

Rollins broke onto the WWE main roster as part of The Shield with Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose. The Shield went on to be one of the most dominant stables in WWE history.

After the group broke up, Rollins went on to enjoy massive success on his own, becoming a two-time WWE champion, two-time universal champion, two-time Intercontinental champion and two-time United States champion.

He also won the Royal Rumble and the Money in the Bank ladder match, using the Money in the Bank contract to crash the main event of WrestleMania 31 and beat Reigns and Brock Lesnar to become WWE champion for the first time.

There are likely many more championships in Rollins' future, as he is arguably the top star on Raw, while Reigns holds it down on SmackDown.

It is fair to wonder if Rollins will be mentioned in the same breath as all-time greats like Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker, John Cena, Ric Flair and Reigns when he retires, but his credentials are already more than deserving of a Hall of Fame nod.

Matt Hardy Wants Another Hardy Boyz vs. Edge & Christian Match

At 48 years of age, AEW star Matt Hardy is potentially entering the twilight of his career, and he has an idea of how he would like to go out.

Speaking recently on his The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast (h/t WrestlingInc's Robert Gunier), Hardy revealed that he would like to renew an old rivalry in his final match, teaming with his brother Jeff Hardy against Edge and Christian:

"Our rivalry is just so iconic," Hardy said. "I feel like that would be a pretty amazing way to end it, having one last match with those guys."

The teams of the Hardy Boyz and Edge and Christian had many classic matches during their time together in WWE in the late 1990s and early 2000s, including the first TLC matches along with the Dudley Boyz.

The Hardys, Edge and Christian also helped put each other on the map in 1999 when they faced each other in a series of matches called the Terri Invitational Tournament, concluding with a ladder match at No Mercy.

While one final match between the legendary teams would undoubtedly appeal to longtime wrestling fans, it would be difficult to do logistically in the near future.

Both Hardys and Christian are in AEW currently, but Edge is in WWE and has been outspoken about his desire to retire soon.

Also, Jeff has been away from AEW since a June DUI arrest, and it is unclear when or if he will be back in action.

The Hardy Boyz vs. Edge and Christian may be something that has to occur independent of WWE and AEW, but if the four parties can make it happen, they would likely generate a ton of interest from wrestling fans of all ages.

Zayn Names MJF as Someone He Would Like to Face

Along with The Bloodline, Sami Zayn is one of the hottest acts in the wrestling world currently, and in an interview last week, he recognized another performer who has been picking up steam lately.

Appearing on Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg (h/t WrestlingInc's Sean Neumann), Zayn was asked if there is anyone outside of WWE who he would like to work with at some point.

Zayn specifically mentioned AEW world champion MJF, saying, "MJF pops to mind, I think he's very talented."

While Zayn was once a beloved babyface during his time in Ring of Honor and NXT, he has spent the past few years as an agitating heel on WWE's main roster, and he has excelled in that role.

Zayn is still technically a heel, but his character and attempts to ingratiate himself to Roman Reigns have gotten so over with the fans that he often receives babyface reactions.

MJF is in the same boat in many ways, as he is a dastardly heel in AEW, but has managed to become hugely popular due to his sharp tongue and quick wit.

Although MJF wrestled for other promotions before AEW, including MLW, he is widely considered to be AEW's top homegrown talent, and his world title win over Jon Moxley at Full Gear last month was a long time coming.

It is unclear at this point if there is any truth to it or if it is merely part of a storyline, but MJF has been outspoken about becoming a free agent in 2024 and being willing to listen to all offers, including ones from WWE.

If MJF does indeed test the free-agent market, Zayn vs. MJF is a rivalry that could conceivably come to fruition in the not-too-distant future.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below.