WWE Rumors on Triple H, William Regal and 24/7 Title; Sami Zayn on The Usos Backstage

Triple H Was 'Very Unhappy' with William Regal's WWE Release

The current worst-kept secret in wrestling is that William Regal will soon be headed back to WWE.

Regal was written off AEW programming during last Wednesday's Dynamite when he was attacked from behind by MJF. That came a week after Jon Moxley told his former mentor to leave and never come back.

What we're saying is Regal's exit wasn't exactly subtle.

Fightful Select confirmed rumors of Regal's exit and his impending return to WWE. The writing was seemingly on the wall since the moment Triple H took over creative from Vince McMahon, given the close personal friendship between The Game and Regal.

Fightful reported Triple H was "very unhappy" with Regal's sudden release this year. Many in WWE felt Regal was a "lifer" for the NXT brand, a sentiment echoed consistently by Triple H.

It's expected that Regal will rejoin WWE officially in a backstage role.

Triple H Was Not a Fan of 24/7 Championship

In case the "retiring the belt by having Nikki Cross throw it in the trash" incident wasn't enough of a hint, apparently Triple H was never too fond of the 24/7 Championship.

Fightful Select reported WWE's chief content officer never mentioned the title during creative meetings.

"The WWE 24/7 championship wasn’t just put on the back burner; it was taken off the stove altogether," the Fightful report read.

Dana Brooke defended the championship regularly on house shows, but the belt was almost completely absent from television from the moment Triple H took the reins from McMahon. There were even several title changes at house shows that were never acknowledged as canon.

Brooke dropped the 24/7 Championship to Cross during the Nov. 7 edition of Raw. Cross then immediately threw the belt in—OK, well, near—the garbage in a backstage segment.

WWE lists the 24/7 championship as being retired, and it hasn't been missed in the slightest since its departure. While there were occasional fun moments, the 24/7 title had long outlived its usefulness.

Sami Zayn Talks Bloodline Story Origins

Sami Zayn is the best thing in professional wrestling right now. Full stop. There is no debate. Everything he says and does turns to instant gold, and his inclusion into The Bloodline infused life into a storyline that was arguably getting a little repetitive.

Speaking on the Cheap Heat podcast, Zayn went into detail on how a backstage kinship with The Usos and Roman Reigns helped carry over on to the screen.

"It’s a story we’ve told for six months, but Jimmy really is a laid-back dude," Zayn said. "The relationship that we had on screen is very, very similar to the relationship we have backstage. So there was a funny thing that I just saw, where it was a video from, I think, 2019 or 2020, of us doing the handshake because that’s our real-life handshake.

"Then I saw these people like, ‘Oh, this isn’t just something they did for the story. This isn’t just something they’re doing for TV. This is their actual greeting that they do in the locker room.’ The Usos have cool handshakes with a lot of people. They’re the coolest, most universally adored people, and everyone has a rapport with them."

Zayn also said the idea of him working with The Bloodline actually came about more than a year ago but didn't actually make it on screen for about six months after.

We're all anticipating this storyline coming crashing down at some point, but it's been by far the best thing about wrestling.

