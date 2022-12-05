AP College Basketball Poll 2022: Complete Week 5 Men's Rankings Released

AP Photo/Eric Gay

Houston remained the No. 1 team in the men's college basketball Associated Press poll after improving to 8-0, although upsets around the country led to more movement in the Top 25.

Arizona, Baylor and Creighton were among the Top 10 teams from last week that suffered losses, with nonconference battles giving other squads a chance to prove themselves.

Here are the latest rankings heading into Week 5 of the 2022-23 season.

AP Poll

1. Houston

2. Texas

3. Virginia

4. Purdue

5. UConn

6. Kansas

7. Tennessee

8. Alabama

9. Arkansas

10. Arizona

11. Auburn

12. Baylor

13. Maryland

14. Indiana

15. Duke

16. Kentucky

17. Illinois

18. Gonzaga

19. UCLA

20. Iowa State

21. Creighton

22. San Diego State

23. Mississippi State

24. TCU

25. Ohio State

Houston moved up to the top spot last week and impressed in its first game, blowing out Norfolk State:

The Cougars had more trouble with Saint Mary's later in the week, but their defense came through during a 53-48 victory.

Texas was even more impressive while earning a 72-67 win over Creighton, holding the Bluejays to 4-of-27 shooting from three-point range.

It was part of a rough week for Creighton, which also suffered a home loss to Nebraska to fall from No. 7 in last week's poll to No. 21 this week.

Arizona also dropped from fourth to 10th after its first loss of the year, an 81-66 road defeat against Utah. Kerr Kriisa went 1-of-9 from the field, missing all five of his three-point attempts, and the other Wildcats couldn't generate enough offense in the loss.

Baylor suffered a disappointing blowout loss to Marquette, falling 96-70, although the Bears redeemed themselves with a 64-63 win over Gonzaga later in the week.

No team has fallen more than North Carolina, which spent the first few weeks at No. 1 in the AP poll. The Tar Heels extended their losing streak to four games with road losses against Indiana and Virginia Tech. Armando Bacot wasn't available in the latest defeat, but the performances have still been disappointing for a team with high expectations.

UNC is now unranked just two weeks after topping the poll.

Indiana, meanwhile, suffered a 63-48 loss to Rutgers in its next game after beating North Carolina.

It leaves a lot of uncertainty as conference play gets started, although Virginia and Purdue are among those that added to their resumes with strong wins to remain undefeated.

Connecticut is up to No. 5 after improving to 9-0 on the season, while 8-0 Maryland is now 13th in the country.

The upcoming week features several more quality matchups, including Houston's toughest test of the season so far against Alabama. Texas will take on Illinois in New York, while Arizona and Indiana will battle in Las Vegas.