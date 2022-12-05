Fantasy Basketball 2022: Lineup Advice for NBA Week 8

Fantasy Basketball 2022: Lineup Advice for NBA Week 8December 5, 2022
No matter how the fantasy basketball gods have treated you so far, each week offers a chance to get things headed the right direction.
It's still early enough for you to bounce back from a rough start. If you're fortunate enough to have enjoyed a strong sprint out of the gate, this is the time to maintain momentum and increase your lead.
Either way, a strong showing in Week 8 of the 2022-23 NBA season could be hugely helpful, so let's make that happen with a lineup guide for the upcoming slate.
Start: All Fantasy-Relevant Members of the Miami Heat
If you have a Heat player on your roster, get him in your starting lineup.
Miami has four games on the docket, and two of them come against the most generous defenses in the league: the San Antonio Spurs and Detroit Pistons.
Now, the Pistons contest comes a night after the Heat have a road game against the Memphis Grizzlies, so be careful with Jimmy Butler, who might be handled with kid gloves after recently returning from a two-week absence. Otherwise, get as many Miami players into your lineup as possible.
Sit: Your San Antonio Spurs
Chances are your fantasy roster isn't swimming in Spurs. However, even this rebuilding squad has players worth rostering, like Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell and Jakob Poeltl.
In other words, there's a chance you have at least one representative of the Alamo City on your team. If you do, give them the week off.
The Spurs are one of two teams (along with the Portland Trail Blazers) to only have two games on the schedule. While one of those tilts comes against the fantasy-friendly Houston Rockets, the other is the aforementioned bout with the Heat, who play at the fifth-slowest speed this season, per NBA.com.
Add: AJ Griffin, SG/SF, Atlanta Hawks
The Hawks are hurting at the forward spots. Starters De'Andre Hunter (hip) and John Collins (ankle) are both out with injuries that could cost them a week-plus.
AJ Griffin has pounced on the opportunities those absences have created.
The rookie swingman matched career highs of 24 points and three steals his last time out, but he's been trending up for a little while now. Over his last eight outings, he's going for 13.4 points on 50/37/100 shooting, 2.1 threes and 1.6 steals in 26.1 minutes per night.
Trade: Rudy Gobert, C, Minnesota Timberwolves
In a perfect world, you'd never trade away an early pick when that player's value is down. In reality, though, sometimes a slow start just leads to a slow season. In that case, you aren't actually selling low in a trade, because the trade value will never recover.
That might be where we're at with Rudy Gobert, whose arrival in Minnesota was supposed to elevate the Timberwolves but has instead taken the team the other direction.
Everything about his fit with the franchise has been clunky, and it's dragging his numbers down across the board. His 13.2 points, 11.4 rebounds and 1.3 blocks are all his lowest averages in years. With Karl-Anthony Towns sidelined for the foreseeable future with a calf injury, defenses can throw even more attention Gobert's way and turn this rough patch into a frustration-filled season.
If you can broker a deal that brings back a relatively valuable contributor, do it.