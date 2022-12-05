Fantasy Basketball 2022: Lineup Advice for NBA Week 8

0 of 4

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

No matter how the fantasy basketball gods have treated you so far, each week offers a chance to get things headed the right direction.

It's still early enough for you to bounce back from a rough start. If you're fortunate enough to have enjoyed a strong sprint out of the gate, this is the time to maintain momentum and increase your lead.

Either way, a strong showing in Week 8 of the 2022-23 NBA season could be hugely helpful, so let's make that happen with a lineup guide for the upcoming slate.

