    NBA Twitter Praises Knicks for Beating Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers After Failed Trade

    Erin WalshDecember 5, 2022

    NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 4: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers dribbles the ball during the game against the New York Knicks on December 4, 2022 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

    No Donovan Mitchell, no problem for the New York Knicks, who took down the Cleveland Cavaliers 92-81 on Sunday at Madison Square Garden to improve to 11-13 on the season.

    Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle led the charge against the Cavs. Brunson finished with 23 point, two rebounds, four assists and one block, while Randle added 18 points, eight rebounds and four assists in the win.

    Mitchell, whom the Knicks could have acquired in a trade with the Utah Jazz ahead of the season, had a rough night by his standards, finishing with 23 points, four rebounds and five assists. He shot 8 of 22 from the floor and 2 of 11 from deep.

    Following New York's big win, NBA Twitter praised the team for taking down Mitchell and the Cavs, who have been one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference this season:

    alder almo @alderalmo

    A strong response from the Knicks. Thibs type of game.

    MG @MG_Locks

    I’m glad the Knicks didn’t trade for Donovan Mitchell because if he played like this in MSG all the time we’d be in trouble. <br><br>All around gross night from the Cavs. <a href="https://t.co/8qXVTy9A2L">pic.twitter.com/8qXVTy9A2L</a>

    New York Basketball @NBA_NewYork

    Quentin Grimes was untouchable in the Donovan Mitchell trade because the Knicks needed him to cover Donovan Mitchell <a href="https://t.co/bjYAXKzFGU">pic.twitter.com/bjYAXKzFGU</a>

    The Real One  ☄️ @WWEREALONE

    The Knicks beating that fraud Donovan Mitchell at MSG makes me happy! <a href="https://t.co/ScXin7EISf">pic.twitter.com/ScXin7EISf</a>

    VY @VYElectrify

    Knicks own Donovan Mitchell

    ₱Ɽł₥Ø 🥷🏾 @PrimoDaRebel

    Very good win and very good defense against Donovan Mitchell and the Cavs! Cavs usually give y’all a hard time. Great effort! Build on this. Stand clear of the closing doors.. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BingBong?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BingBong</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/nyknicks?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nyknicks</a>

    Jordan @sports_by_stats

    Knicks did a good job defensively on the Cavs tonight. The Cavs are a team that wants to get easy shots at the rim as well as jacking up threes.<br><br>Knicks went all out to prevent Garland and Mitchell from being successful driving. Grimes and Quickley were especially good.

    Ross Kreines @rosskre

    Mitchell Robinson brought good activity on both backboards, altered shots, stayed away from cheap fouls and made some extra effort plays that usually decide games. The Knicks will have to start utilizing his strengths on the offensive end by getting him in high picks and rolls

    Playoff P Basketball @playoffpbball

    Cavs shot bad but we can all agree Knicks defense all around was incredible. It’s not about them shooting bad or good but its about making life difficult. Thibs went with Deuce because Deuce makes life difficult for any player. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NewYorkForever?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NewYorkForever</a>

    The Knicks could have certainly benefitted from acquiring Mitchell from the Jazz and pairing him with Brunson. However, they would have needed to give up a haul of draft picks to make a move happen, and doing so could have greatly altered the franchise's future.

    Saturday's win was New York's first at home since Nov. 11 against the Detroit Pistons. The Knicks will try to build on the victory Wednesday against the Atlanta Hawks.

