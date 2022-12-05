X

    Celtics' Jaylen Brown Proves He 'Can Play with the Best of Them' in Win vs. Nets

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVDecember 5, 2022

    Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown reacts after making the tying three-pointer during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

    Jaylen Brown has quietly been one of the best players in the NBA this season. He got loud on Sunday.

    Brown scored a game-high 34 points against the Brooklyn Nets, leading the Boston Celtics to a 103-92 win. He added 10 rebounds, two assists, two steals and a career-high four blocks in the victory. He also didn't turn the ball over once.

    After the game, Brown said he likes to remind people he's one of the NBA's elite players:

    He didn't waste any time dropping the hammer on Brooklyn, putting up 20 points in the first quarter alone as Boston raced out to a 35-27 lead and never looked back.

    So unsurprisingly, NBA Twitter was buzzing after the performance:

    Brown wasn't alone in his efforts, as his running mate Jayson Tatum put up 29 points, 11 boards and four steals. The pair combined to shoot 20-of-39 from the field, while the Celtics shot a solid 15-of-38 overall from beyond the arc.

    Kevin Durant tried to keep Brooklyn in the game, finishing with 31 points. He didn't have much help, however, as Kyrie Irving struggled (18 points, 7-of-21 from the field) and the team's bench was outscored 24-15 by Boston's reserves.

    For the 18-5 Celtics, it was yet another conquest in a season full of them, as they remain atop the Eastern Conference. For the 13-11 Nets, it was yet another disappointing display, albeit one without the injured Ben Simmons.

    And for Brown, it was yet another reminder that he's climbing steadily closer to the ranks of the superstars. Well, if he isn't there already, that is.

