World Cup 2022: Odds, Updated Predictions for Monday Round-of-16 Matches

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

On the world stage, there's nothing quite like the chase for the 2022 FIFA World Cup title.

Even in a country like the United States, where gridiron is king, there were great levels of excitement for the country's national soccer team in Qatar.

So, there was nationwide disappointment when the USMNT lost 3-1 to the Netherlands on Saturday in the round of 16.

Attention now turns to Monday's action, though, and Japan face Croatia before Brazil take on South Korea.

Among the favorites for oddsmakers are Brazil, Spain, Argentina and France, which reached the quarterfinals with a 3-1 victory over Poland on Sunday.

As an added bonus, Kylian Mbappé overtook Pele for the most goals scored at the World Cup before the age of 24 with his ninth strike across two tournaments.

The young superstar can build on that record when Les Bleus take on England in the last eight on Saturday.

There's also a lot of intrigue around Morocco, which hasn't been this deep in the World Cup since 1986.

However, the Atlas Lions will have their hands full against Spain on Tuesday if they want to prolong their stay in the competition.

Thus far, this has been a World Cup full of upsets, surprises and amazing performances, so as the remaining teams move to the quarterfinals, FIFA enthusiasts should expect to have a lot more reasons to fan out for their squad.