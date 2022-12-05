World Cup 2022: Odds, Updated Predictions for Monday Round-of-16 MatchesDecember 5, 2022
World Cup 2022: Odds, Updated Predictions for Monday Round-of-16 Matches
On the world stage, there's nothing quite like the chase for the 2022 FIFA World Cup title.
Even in a country like the United States, where gridiron is king, there were great levels of excitement for the country's national soccer team in Qatar.
So, there was nationwide disappointment when the USMNT lost 3-1 to the Netherlands on Saturday in the round of 16.
Attention now turns to Monday's action, though, and Japan face Croatia before Brazil take on South Korea.
Among the favorites for oddsmakers are Brazil, Spain, Argentina and France, which reached the quarterfinals with a 3-1 victory over Poland on Sunday.
As an added bonus, Kylian Mbappé overtook Pele for the most goals scored at the World Cup before the age of 24 with his ninth strike across two tournaments.
The young superstar can build on that record when Les Bleus take on England in the last eight on Saturday.
There's also a lot of intrigue around Morocco, which hasn't been this deep in the World Cup since 1986.
However, the Atlas Lions will have their hands full against Spain on Tuesday if they want to prolong their stay in the competition.
Thus far, this has been a World Cup full of upsets, surprises and amazing performances, so as the remaining teams move to the quarterfinals, FIFA enthusiasts should expect to have a lot more reasons to fan out for their squad.
Knockout-Stage Odds
Round of 16
Monday, December 5
Japan (+165; bet $165 to win $100) vs. Croatia (-200; bet $100 to win $200): 10 a.m. ET, Fox
Brazil (-1200) vs. South Korea (+700: 2 p.m. ET, Fox
Tuesday, December 6
Morocco (+255) vs. Spain (-320): 10 a.m. ET, Fox
Portugal (-220 vs. Switzerland (+175): 2 p.m. ET, Fox
Quarterfinals
Friday, December 9
Netherlands (+135) vs. Argentina (-160): 2 p.m. ET, Fox
Saturday, December 10
England (+115) vs. France (-145): 2 p.m. ET, Fox
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Predictions
Japan will be attempting to reach the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time when it faces Croatia on Monday.
The Samurai Blue defeated European giants Spain and Germany to finish top of Group E and secure their place in the round of 16.
Now, they have a chance to steal even more headlines with a victory over a Croatia side that reached the final in 2018.
However, the European team is the oddsmakers' favorite to win on Monday, and with good reason: It is unbeaten in Qatar and has lost only once over its last 10 matches.
This will likely play out like a chess match on the pitch, but in the end, Japan's storybook run will come to an end.
Prediction: Croatia 2, Japan 1
Barring a setback, Brazil talisman Neymar should be on the pitch for the last-16 tie against South Korea.
Even without the Paris Saint-Germain star, the Seleção will be strong favorites to progress to the quarterfinals.
Brazil is bursting at the seams with the kind of talent that knows how to attack.
However, as much as some fans might suggest the South Americans are better off without Neymar, it's evident they are flat without his creativity.
South Korea will likely rely on defense and counterattacks against its more illustrious opponent. Its backline does press intensely, though, and could leave little room for Brazil's attack. It will also lean heavily on star striker Heung-Min Son up front.
Ultimately, though, this match will come down to experience.
In the seven times these two teams have met since their first encounter in 1995, Brazil has won six times, the last of which was a 5-1 victory in a friendly in June.
Prediction: Brazil 4, South Korea 2