World Cup 2022 Scores: Sunday's Results and Monday's Round of 16 Schedule

Youssef Loulidi/Fantasista/Getty Images

Two of Europe’s most successful men’s soccer teams landed spots in the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals on Sunday.

France used a 3-1 win to eliminate Poland and continue its title defense.

England benefited from a pair of first-half goals to start the scoring against Senegal and set up a final-eight clash with Les Bleus.

The two sides have had plenty of meetings in their history, but the quarterfinal showdown between the two sides will be their first World Cup match since 1982.

France 3, Poland 1

France’s top two goal scorers carried it into the final eight.

Olivier Giroud opened the scoring in the 44th minute. Giroud surpassed Thierry Henry on the top of France’s all-time scoring chart with the first-half tally.

The AC Milan forward tied Kylian Mbappe for the French scoring lead in Qatar for 30 minutes.

Mbappe closed the game for Les Bleus with rallies in the 74th and 91st minutes.

The 23-year-old striker holds a two-goal lead over his closest competition for the Golden Boot. Giroud and five others have three goals in Qatar.

Poland left the tournament with a goal thanks to a very late penalty call.

Robert Lewandowski missed his initial penalty, but it was ordered to be retaken after an early entry into the penalty box by a French player. Lewandowski did not waste his second chance, as he deposited his second World Cup goal into the net past Hugo Lloris.

The goal might have been the last for Lewandowski at the World Cup. He will be 38 in 2026 when the tournament comes to North America.

England 3, Senegal 0.

England followed a similar pattern of play as France to get ahead of Senegal.

The Three Lions waited until the end of the first half to break into the lead, but they took it one step further than France by scoring twice before halftime.

Jordan Henderson put the Three Lions in front in the 38th minute. Jude Bellingham set up the goal with a run down the left side of the box.

Bellingham’s assist added to his already loaded resume. The Borussia Dortmund midfielder is one of the most coveted young players in the world.

The 19-year-old sprung another attack that led to a goal right before halftime.

Bellingham fed Phil Foden, who then passed to Harry Kane for the striker’s first goal of the competition.

Foden was back in the assisting role in the 57th minute, when he found Bukayo Saka for the England goal.

England has scored at least three goals in three of its four games in Qatar. The Three Lions may need that attacking firepower to keep up with Mbappe and Co. on Saturday afternoon.

Senegal departed the tournament without a goal in the knockout round. The Lions of Teranga put together a fantastic effort throughout their four games even without the injured Sadio Mane.

Monday Schedule

Japan vs. Croatia (10 am ET, Fox)

Brazil vs. South Korea (2 pm ET, Fox)