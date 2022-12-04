Knicks Rumors: Derrick Rose Trade Interests Mavericks After Kemba Walker Contract

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

The Dallas Mavericks "have interest" in trading for New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose, according to Ric Bucher of Fox Sports.

Bucher noted that Rose and four first-round draft picks are among the trade assets the 10-13 Knicks can "dangle" on the trade market.

The Mavericks are looking for guard depth and signed former Knicks veteran Kemba Walker last week, although general manager Nico Harrison admitted Thursday on Dallas radio station The Ticket (h/t CBS Sports) that Walker's knee is "not good."

Walker is yet to appear in a game for Dallas and hasn't played since February.

Rose has been productive in recent seasons, averaging 12.0 points and 4.0 assists per game for New York last year while shooting 40.2 percent from three-point range.

The 34-year-old has seen his numbers decline this season, however, averaging just 6.4 points and 2.0 assists in 21 appearances, all off the bench. Free-agent addition Jalen Brunson has emerged as a go-to option in the backcourt, leaving Rose with just 13.6 minutes per game after he averaged 24.5 minutes in 2021-22.

It makes Rose expendable for the Knicks, but the Mavericks could use guard depth after losing Brunson in the offseason.

Luka Dončić is one of the best offensive players in the NBA, but he has limited help since just three other Mavericks average double-figure scoring. Rose could give the team another backcourt option alongside Tim Hardaway Jr. and Spencer Dinwiddie.

With 15 years of NBA experience and 51 career playoff games, he could help provide what Dallas needs to compete with the top teams in the Western Conference.