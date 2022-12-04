Olivier Giroud Celebrated for Historic Goal as Mbappé, France Advance at World Cup

Olivier Giroud Celebrated for Historic Goal as Mbappé, France Advance at World CupDecember 4, 2022
Olivier Giroud made French national team history on Sunday in France's 3-1 win over Poland in the round of 16 at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
The 36-year-old French striker scored his 52nd-career goal for Les Bleus in the 44th minute to pass Thierry Henry to top France's all-time scoring chart.
Squawka @Squawka
Olivier Giroud has scored more goals for France than any other player in the history of the men’s national team, overtaking Thierry Henry.<br><br>◎ 117 games<br>◉ 52 goals <br><br>The most underrated striker in the world. 🌎 <a href="https://t.co/4rf0f61UMI">pic.twitter.com/4rf0f61UMI</a>
William Hill @WilliamHill
🏆 4x FA Cup <br>🏅 09/10 Ligue 2 top scorer<br>🏆 11/12 Ligue 1<br>🏅 11/12 Ligue 1 top scorer<br>🏅 2017 Puskás Award<br>🏆 2018 World Cup<br>🏆 18/19 UEL<br>🏅 18/19 UEL top scorer<br>🏆 20/21 UCL<br>🏆 21/22 Serie A title<br>🏅 France all-time top scorer 🆕<br><br>Oliver Giroud's CV just got even more iconic. <a href="https://t.co/nnsN6dfyzG">pic.twitter.com/nnsN6dfyzG</a>
The current AC Milan player, who also starred at Arsenal and Chelsea, received all sorts of praise from current and former players, as well as many others.
Mesut Özil @M10
Nice goal... who taught you that bro 😂😎🔥 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FRA?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FRA</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YaGunnersYa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YaGunnersYa</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Worldcup2022?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Worldcup2022</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/_OlivierGiroud_?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@_OlivierGiroud_</a> <a href="https://t.co/kiydGvQ5Ii">pic.twitter.com/kiydGvQ5Ii</a>
Dubois @CFCDUBois
Led Montpellier to their first ever league title<br><br>Key to Chelsea winning a UCL after 10 years <br><br>Led Milan to a Serie A title after 10 years <br><br>Led Chelsea to a Europa League after 5 years <br><br>France’s all time leading scorer.<br><br>PUT RESPECT ON GIROUD’S NAME <a href="https://twitter.com/_OlivierGiroud_?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@_OlivierGiroud_</a> 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/6NYrzM75Fz">pic.twitter.com/6NYrzM75Fz</a>
Giroud also played a role in setting up Kylian Mbappé's 74th-minute goal. Mbappé also scored again in the 91st minute to reach 33 goals for France. It may not be long before Mbappé holds the record that Giroud currently has.
Maazị FA @maaziakuchie
Giroud had better enjoy being France’s top scorer…. He may not be for long!!!<br><br>This magnificent cat is coming for that record.<br><br>He's 23yrs old, bruh! 😀<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Mbappe?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Mbappe</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FRAPOL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FRAPOL</a> <a href="https://t.co/EESih8EOau">pic.twitter.com/EESih8EOau</a>
France has advanced to the quarterfinal, where it will face the winner of the England-Senegal round of 16 clash that takes place later on Sunday.