Olivier Giroud Celebrated for Historic Goal as Mbappé, France Advance at World Cup

Salih Zeki Fazlioglu/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Olivier Giroud made French national team history on Sunday in France's 3-1 win over Poland in the round of 16 at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The 36-year-old French striker scored his 52nd-career goal for Les Bleus in the 44th minute to pass Thierry Henry to top France's all-time scoring chart.

The current AC Milan player, who also starred at Arsenal and Chelsea, received all sorts of praise from current and former players, as well as many others.

Giroud also played a role in setting up Kylian Mbappé's 74th-minute goal. Mbappé also scored again in the 91st minute to reach 33 goals for France. It may not be long before Mbappé holds the record that Giroud currently has.

France has advanced to the quarterfinal, where it will face the winner of the England-Senegal round of 16 clash that takes place later on Sunday.