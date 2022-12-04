X

    Olivier Giroud Celebrated for Historic Goal as Mbappé, France Advance at World Cup

    Joe TanseyDecember 4, 2022

    DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 04: Olivier Giroud (9) of France celebrates after scoring a goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between France and Poland at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar on December 04, 2022. (Photo by Salih Zeki Fazlioglu/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
    Salih Zeki Fazlioglu/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

    Olivier Giroud made French national team history on Sunday in France's 3-1 win over Poland in the round of 16 at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

    The 36-year-old French striker scored his 52nd-career goal for Les Bleus in the 44th minute to pass Thierry Henry to top France's all-time scoring chart.

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    GIROUD DOES IT 🇫🇷<br><br>With this goal Olivier Giroud becomes the France men's national team all-time leading scorer 👏👏 <a href="https://t.co/YFm8503bKq">pic.twitter.com/YFm8503bKq</a>

    B/R Football @brfootball

    Find someone who looks at you the way Mbappé looks at Giroud 😍 <a href="https://t.co/hV1bRPODuA">pic.twitter.com/hV1bRPODuA</a>

    Squawka @Squawka

    Olivier Giroud has scored more goals for France than any other player in the history of the men’s national team, overtaking Thierry Henry.<br><br>◎ 117 games<br>◉ 52 goals <br><br>The most underrated striker in the world. 🌎 <a href="https://t.co/4rf0f61UMI">pic.twitter.com/4rf0f61UMI</a>

    Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano

    Olivier Giroud, best goalscorer in the history of France with 52 goals. ⭐️🇫🇷 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Qatar2022?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Qatar2022</a> <a href="https://t.co/hnbeb5YtiN">pic.twitter.com/hnbeb5YtiN</a>

    William Hill @WilliamHill

    🏆 4x FA Cup <br>🏅 09/10 Ligue 2 top scorer<br>🏆 11/12 Ligue 1<br>🏅 11/12 Ligue 1 top scorer<br>🏅 2017 Puskás Award<br>🏆 2018 World Cup<br>🏆 18/19 UEL<br>🏅 18/19 UEL top scorer<br>🏆 20/21 UCL<br>🏆 21/22 Serie A title<br>🏅 France all-time top scorer 🆕<br><br>Oliver Giroud's CV just got even more iconic. <a href="https://t.co/nnsN6dfyzG">pic.twitter.com/nnsN6dfyzG</a>

    The current AC Milan player, who also starred at Arsenal and Chelsea, received all sorts of praise from current and former players, as well as many others.

    Mesut Özil @M10

    Nice goal... who taught you that bro 😂😎🔥 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FRA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FRA</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YaGunnersYa?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YaGunnersYa</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Worldcup2022?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Worldcup2022</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/_OlivierGiroud_?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@_OlivierGiroud_</a> <a href="https://t.co/kiydGvQ5Ii">pic.twitter.com/kiydGvQ5Ii</a>

    Jamie Carragher @Carra23

    If everyone says a players is underrated, does that means he is rated?!! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Giroud?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Giroud</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FRAPOL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FRAPOL</a>

    SPORTbible @sportbible

    Olivier Giroud. One of the most underrated players of his generation. 🇫🇷 <a href="https://t.co/6EaNRBNk2q">pic.twitter.com/6EaNRBNk2q</a>

    Dubois @CFCDUBois

    Led Montpellier to their first ever league title<br><br>Key to Chelsea winning a UCL after 10 years <br><br>Led Milan to a Serie A title after 10 years <br><br>Led Chelsea to a Europa League after 5 years <br><br>France’s all time leading scorer.<br><br>PUT RESPECT ON GIROUD’S NAME <a href="https://twitter.com/_OlivierGiroud_?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@_OlivierGiroud_</a> 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/6NYrzM75Fz">pic.twitter.com/6NYrzM75Fz</a>

    Scouted Football @scoutedftbl

    Olivier Giroud made his Ligue 1 debut shortly before his 24th birthday after four seasons in Ligue 2 and one in the French third tier. He's just become the country's all-time leading goalscorer. Players develop, mature and progress at different stages.

    Giroud also played a role in setting up Kylian Mbappé's 74th-minute goal. Mbappé also scored again in the 91st minute to reach 33 goals for France. It may not be long before Mbappé holds the record that Giroud currently has.

    Conn @ConnCFC

    Giroud needs to enjoy the all time France top scorer because Mbappe is coming for it lmao

    Maazị FA @maaziakuchie

    Giroud had better enjoy being France’s top scorer…. He may not be for long!!!<br><br>This magnificent cat is coming for that record.<br><br>He's 23yrs old, bruh! 😀<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Mbappe?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Mbappe</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FRAPOL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FRAPOL</a> <a href="https://t.co/EESih8EOau">pic.twitter.com/EESih8EOau</a>

    Juan RC 🌊 @elclass_king

    Mbappé telling Giroud he’s coming for his goal scoring record <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWorldCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWorldCup</a> <a href="https://t.co/4wfoatg1cA">https://t.co/4wfoatg1cA</a>

    France has advanced to the quarterfinal, where it will face the winner of the England-Senegal round of 16 clash that takes place later on Sunday.

