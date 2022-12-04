Wizards' Bradley Beal Says 'There Were No Teams in' Free Agency He Could've Won With

Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images

Bradley Beal has been with the Washington Wizards his entire career and apparently didn't have many choices when it came to joining a contender this past offseason.

The three-time All-Star, who re-signed with the Wizards on a five-year maximum contract worth $251 million this offseason, appeared on the No Chill with Gilbert Arenas podcast and explained why he made such a decision.

"There were no teams in the market, free-agency-wise," he said. "I'm just being frank. There was nowhere else for me to go where I can be like, 'Oh, I can go win.' It was teams that strategically wasn't what I wanted."

Beal also suggested he appreciated the "voice" he has in the Washington organization and wanted the opportunity to play with Kristaps Porzingis—who he called "probably the best big I've played with"—and Kyle Kuzma.

Washington has played well at times this season and is in 10th place in the Eastern Conference standings at 10-11. That would qualify for the play-in tournament, and Beal is averaging 24.1 points, 5.7 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game.

Things are trending in the wrong direction for the Wizards with losses in five of their last six games, but there is still enough talent to reach the playoffs. And they know they can build around Beal in the future as well.