Packers' Aaron Rodgers Misses Practice with Knee Injury, Expected to Play vs. Vikings

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers didn't practice on Wednesday because of a knee injury, though it isn't expected to keep him out of action in Week 17 against the Minnesota Vikings.

Rodgers has dealt with a thumb issue for much of the season and suffered a rib injury during a Week 12 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. His health concerns have played a role what has turned into a disappointing campaign for the 7-8 Packers, though the team's postseason hopes are still alive

The 39-year-old has completed 64.8 percent of his passes for 3,331 yards, 24 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

That Green Bay is fighting for its playoff life means Rodgers will almost assuredly play unless he's absolutely unable to go. Having to rely on Jordan Love down the stretch wouldn't be ideal for the Packers.

The team surprised many when it selected Love with a first-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft despite having Rodgers. The 24-year-old started just one game as a rookie and is yet to establish himself at the NFL level because of the presence of the veteran.

It seems unlikely that will change despite Rodgers' latest injury.