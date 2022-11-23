Aaron Rodgers Has Had Broken Thumb Injury Since Week 5; Packers QB Won't Have Surgery

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers said Wednesday that he has been dealing with a broken thumb since Week 5.

The quarterback said he never considered surgery and is simply pushing through the pain.

"I think I've had worse injuries I've played with," Rodgers said.

The injury coincided with a five-game losing streak for the Packers, although the veteran has looked better the last two weeks with five touchdown passes and no interceptions.

Rodgers has not missed much time with injury in recent years, playing through a fractured pinky toe for much of the 2021 season. The only time he was inactive was after testing positive for COVID-19.

The veteran had otherwise started every possible game since 2017 when a broken collarbone cost him nine games.

Rodgers remains an elite player when on the field, earning MVP awards in each of the last two seasons. He finished last year with 4,115 passing yards and 37 touchdowns with only four interceptions.

Through 11 games in 2022, Rodgers has 2,542 passing yards and 19 touchdowns with seven interceptions.

Jordan Love will be ready if the starter is forced to miss any time, but Rodgers is seemingly trending in the right direction with his injury.