5 WWE and AEW Predictions for the Rest of 2022

It is no secret that the women's division has long been one of AEW's weakest elements.

A lack of defined characters and direction, coupled with too many talented individuals having little to do have plagued the division for the longest time.

As 2022 draws to a close, though, there is reason to be cautiously optimistic about the state of the division.

Not only did Tony Khan listen to the fans and elevate Jamie Hayter to the AEW World Women's Championship, but he is also starting to book feuds away from the title picture. We saw the return of Ruby Soho on Wednesday's Dynamite as she avenged the attack by Tay Melo that left her sidelined.

We have witnessed the transformation of Athena into an aggressive villain while Britt Baker hangs around the background, with her ulterior motives in regard to Hayter both obvious and compelling.

Throw in the somewhat miraculous return of Saraya to the ring, and the pieces are there for a substantive division full of championship clashes and secondary rivalries designed to keep fans invested in the talent involved.

How deep is the talent pool in AEW and how effectively has Khan started to step up the focus he has afforded the women's division? Well, TBS champion Jade Cargill wasn't even mentioned in the above.

Based on everything we have seen over the last month or two, there is no reason to believe that trend is coming to an end anytime soon.

Look for the women of AEW to assume larger roles on the show, especially if the company does place a greater emphasis on trios, thus thinning out the men's roster and creating opportunities for talented female wrestlers.

Watch out for Willow Nightingale, who might be the next big breakout star in the sport.