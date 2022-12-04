World Cup 2022: Odds, Updated Predictions for Sunday Round of 16 Matches

3 of 3

AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic

On paper, England is vastly superior to the underdog Senegal squad.

The team is so incredibly talented offensively that leader Harry Kane can afford not to score thus far in World Cup competition because his teammates have managed to find the net. They have outscored opposition to the tune of 9-2 and, other than a letdown against the United States that ended with a no-score draw, have looked utterly dominant along the way.

While the offense has done its job, blowing the opposition out, the defense has been equally as great. Key defensemen Harry Maguire and John Stones have led a unit that allowed just two goals in group play.

A team that can control the pace of the game, seemingly score at will and prevent the opponents from keeping up? Sounds like an obvious winner, especially against a team like Senegal which many believe to be lucky just to make it to the dance.

But therein lies what makes this match-up so intriguing.

"Two-thirds of the world doubted we would qualify," center-back Kalidou Koulibaly said prior to the start of World Cup play (h/t New York Times). He is right, but Senegal is now considered Africa's best hope, the only team from the continent still playing.

Fueled by a cause larger than personal legacy, and with the expectations of the masses low, Senegal has the ability to stun the world and advance to the final eight.

Is the team missing star Sadio Mané following a fibula injury on November 8? Yes. Would he have been enough to help propel Senegal into the semifinals of the tournament? It is very likely.

Throw in a suspension for Idrissa Gueye and an ankle injury for Cheikhou Kouyaté and you have even more reason to be pessimistic about the team's ability to match England and provide a genuine challenge to its advancement in World Cup play.

With nothing to play for and no realistic expectation that the team would make it to this point anyway, Senegal is a mighty dangerous opponent for England. Look for the team to be bold, to attack early and often in an attempt to catch the English sleeping and, hopefully, offset the deficit in talent depth.

We know England is prone to the occasional letdown, with the match against the USA again serving as a reminder of such, and Senegal hopes to take advantage.

As fun as an upset might be for the casual viewer, and as great as the feel-good story of the underdog rolling into the quarterfinals may be, Senegal is outmanned, and worse, England has too many different combinations it can throw at its opponent.

The English are too healthy, too aggressive on their attack and should be able to outlast a team in Senegal that is realistically one player away from making the splash it had hoped to later in the competition.

Prediction: England wins, 2-1